Four things we learnt from Leicester's emphatic 4-1 victory against Spurs

Leicester City ran riot as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a stunning performance from the Foxes, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes starring in the final third.

Antonio Conte returned to Spurs' dugout after surgery, but the Italian will be wishing he stayed in Italy a bit longer. He watched in despair as individual errors cost his team repeatedly.

It was one of Spurs' worst performances of the season, despite taking the lead earlier on. After recent wins against Manchester City and Fulham, many expected the Lilywhites would continue under this form. But, instead, they took two steps back.

Foxes' press in numbers

Leicester City have struggled with consistency this season. But against Spurs, they came with a crucial game plan.

Brendan Rodgers opted to press high up the pitch against the visitors. It made them more vulnerable at the back, but also allowed Maddison and Barnes to operate in the free space between Spurs' midfield and defence.

It worked perfectly for the hosts. Leicester's second and third goals came from the decision to press high. On both occasions, it caught Ben Davies and Eric Dier by surprise, which allowed Leicester's dangerous attack to take advantage.

Victor Kristiansen in battle with Dejan Kulusevski (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Northern Irish manager has been under increased scrutiny this season, but performances like today will do wonders for his reputation. The former Liverpool coach helped his team execute their game plan perfectly, which helped them destroy the North London side.

Iheanacho earns his plaudits

Kelechi Iheanacho has struggled for minutes at the Foxes in recent years, partially due to Jamie Vardy's form. However, with the Englishman struggling recently, the Nigerian has taken the opportunity to shine in attack.

The former Man City striker laid it onto a plate for Maddison to give their side the lead early on. It was a composed assist from Iheanacho, as he stayed calm under pressure.

He then doubled Leicester's lead with a neat finish into the bottom corner. He drove towards Dier, who opted to back off Iheanacho and the Nigerian took full advantage of the space provided, curling the ball into the bottom left corner.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his goal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

In his last two matches, Iheanacho has now registered five goal contributions. Leicester fans will be hoping he can continue his fine form for the remainder of the season.

Bentancur's injury concern

Rodrigo Bentancur has been a crucial player for Spurs this season. His early goal against Leicester took his tally to five for the season - the second most for Spurs in the league.

The Uruguayan offers a link between defence and attack. It allows Spurs to often move fluidly across the pitch, making their build-up play more effective. When Bentancur has been injured, Spurs have suffered without him.

In the second half against Leicester, Bentancur went down in agony after a tackle from Nampalys Mendy. It looked to be a clash of knees, but later inspections revealed Bentancur's knee jarred back in the process.

Rodrigo Bentancur is comforted by his teammates. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Despite not needing a stretcher, the midfielder limped off down the tunnel. Spurs' worst fears are that it is a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury, which would see him miss the rest of the season.

Porro's debut to forget

Deadline day saw Spurs bring in Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on a loan with an obligation to buy.

With the right wing-back position being one of the Lilywhites' biggest problems all season, there was renewed confidence in the air that Porro would be the answer.

However, the Spaniard had a match to forget at the King Power Stadium. He was left isolated down the right flank, which allowed Leicester to take advantage of the space around him.

Barnes and Maddison caused mayhem for Porro, who was repeatedly unable to deal with their flair. He offered little threat going forward, but Dejan Kulusevski's poor form made it hard for Porro to connect with the Swedish international.

Harvey Barnes battles with Pedro Porro (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

After struggling all match, Porro was subbed off in the 75th minute. From the first minute, it was a performance to forget. The former Manchester City wing-back is likely to be a superb signing for Antonio Conte, but it may take some time for him to adapt to the league.