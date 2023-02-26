Four things we learnt from Chelsea's defeat at Tottenham

With just four goals in ten games heading into this fixture, Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been left in no doubt where his team's performances have needed to improve.

Starting the game with Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech in support of Kai Havertz, it appeared he was intent on ensuring that Chelsea hit the back of the net in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur, still without manager Antonio Conte, were keen to see their neighbour's poor run continue.

Second half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane ensured just that and allowed Tottenham to maintain their push for the UEFA Champions League places.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the fixture:

Hakim Hits Out

Hakim Ziyech received a red card in first-half stoppage time for a shove on Emerson Royal, making contact with the Spurs defender's face in an ugly encounter which also involved Havertz. All three were eventually yellow carded by referee Stuart Attwell after he reversed his own decision on the recommendation of the video assistant referee.

Attwell took several minutes to consider whether to send off Ziyech and then several minutes to rescind his actions having been advised to look at the incident again on the screen, it appeared illogical why the referee did not initially go and look at the footage, rather than allow the confusion and clamour to continue.

But, if Chelsea were feeling like luck was on their side at the half-time break, then it was soon to be rebuked as the teams resumed proceedings in the second half.

Oliver Opens Account

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp registered his first goal for the club early in the first minute of the second half with an outstanding strike from outside of the penalty area. His effort flew past a leaping Kepa Arrizabalaga, after Skipp latched onto a loose ball.

The academy product has been a part of the club since he was just five years old and has played in ten Premier League games this season.

It seemed his goal would have been the difference between the two sides on the day, until Harry Kane's tap-in.

Chelsea's goalkeeper could arguably have done better to protect his clean sheet on this occasion, but the sheer power of the shot would have made it difficult for any player in Kepa's position.

Credit due to Skipp, his performance rightly earned him the man of the match award.

Away Angst

Chelsea have now not won in their last ten away games across all competitions. Their last away victory took place against Aston Villa on October 16th 2022.

Despite a promising first half, which forced Tottenham's goalkeeper Fraser Forster into two saves, Chelsea threatened little in the second half and again it appeared inevitable that it would be yet another scoreless afternoon for the visitors.

No player at Chelsea embodies the current frustration and melancholy more than Mason Mount. The midfielder, who has been used to enjoying such success in recent seasons, has spent more time on the bench of late and was booked by the referee for dissent not long after his introduction on the hour mark.

Mount, like many of his teammates, failed to provide any creative spark in this match just as in this season, despite intense periods of possession and pressure. The problems continue for Potter.

Mason Mount, like Chelsea has struggled for form this season | Creator: Craig Mercer/MB Media | Credit: Getty Images Copyright: 2023 Craig Mercer/MB Media

Tide Turned

Whether or not Chelsea are able to make anything of what remains in this season for them, it looks almost certain that their London rivals and hosts on this occasion, will surely eclipse their efforts. Barring a third UEFA Champions League trophy win for the West Londoners, it seems improbable that they could qualify for next year's competition.

Though both teams remained in their pre-kick-off league positions after the final whistle had gone, the differences in their campaigns became more entrenched.

This season's fight for Champions League positions is more fraught than it has been in recent years and it is likely that both Chelsea and Liverpool will struggle to be within England's top four.

Tottenham and Arsenal could battle it out to represent London in the next campaign for Europe's elite, with Newcastle United and Manchester United also jostling to join Manchester City.

If Chelsea manage to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, however unlikely that may seem at this stage, they should look towards the positive that they have won the trophy on both occasions that they have dropped into the second tier of Europe's cup competitions in the last ten years.