Kerr and James share the spoils at the London Football Awards

The London Football Awards intend to recognise the finest of the capital's players, with teams qualifying if they play for one of the city's sixteen men's and women's clubs.

The proceeds from the London Football Awards go to the Willow Foundation, which helps to offer memorable days for chronically sick young adults when they are most needed.

Player of the Year

Australian international Sam Kerr has added to her long list of honours by being awarded FA Women's Super League Player of the Year for the second year in a row at the London Football Awards on Monday.

Kerr expertly controlled the wingers' searching ball over the top, chipping keeper Mary Earps to score the game-winning goal as Chelsea defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Kingsmeadow in the WSL.

With one game in hand on the top three, the Blues leapfrogged the Red Devils to take the lead in the league table.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea scores the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Kerr missed the shortlist for FIFA's most prestigious individual honour, the FIFA Best award, last month, for the first time since 2020.

Nonetheless, the Aussie star has enjoyed another outstanding season for her club - her goal on Sunday was her seventh in 14 WSL games and 22nd in all competitions this season.

She overcame four other female players to win the award, which included Arsenal's Beth Mead and Kim Little, West Ham's Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, and fellow teammate Millie Bright.

The striker is invaluable to Emma Hayes' push to their fourth title on the bounce this season, with Kerr taking her total to 83 goals in 103 games.

Most notably this season, the prolific striker netted four times against Albanian side Vllaznia in the Champions League and four times against neighbours West Ham in the Conti Cup.

The Matilda's MVP spoke highly of her squad at the event and the recent exposure to women's football gained from the Lionesses.

"It feels amazing, it has been a big year for women’s football so it is an amazing honour to win it, especially in a year where in England the Lionesses have done so well and women’s football has been on a big trajectory."

"Chelsea has given to me as much I have given to them, it has been a crazy journey since I have been here."

"From the moment I signed it felt like different from anything I have ever experienced and since I have been here I have loved it and it has been a great journey."

Millie Bright, Erin Cuthbert, Carly Telford and Sam Kerr of Chelsea lift the Vitality Women's FA Cup Trophy after their sides victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Wembley Stadium in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Young Player of the Year

Lauren James won the league with Manchester United thanks to her prolific form in the 2018-19 Women's Championship season. She also shared the spoils with her teammate, as she was named Women's Young Player of the Year for her performances this season.

She earned herself a four-year deal with Chelsea in July 2021, signing for £200,000 and subsequently won the WSL with The Blues last year. James has had a tremendous season for club and country, earning the accolade the day after the duo combined last Sunday.

After earning Young Player of the Year, this honour is the latest in a long line of personal achievements for Lauren James and will be a prospect for the future. She beat Tottenham Hotspur's Asmita Ale and West Ham's Izzy Atkinson to the award.

Her solo goal against Spurs in February earned herself WSL Goal of the Month - The winger's performances also helped her country lift the Arnold Clark Cup last month, where she earned the title of England's Player of the Tournament.

Her international side was also recognised with The Power of Football Award at the event, after their successful Euro 2022 campaign.