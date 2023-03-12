'We're ready to take on the challenge': Paul Green steps in for Emma Hayes ahead of Man United clash

Paul Green stepped in for Emma Hayes ahead of Chelsea's meeting with Manchester United at the weekend, with the possibility of the Blues taking top spot.

The Blues gained themselves a 3-1 win away at Man United earlier in the season, courtesy of goals from Lauren James, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert.

Chelsea are currently sat at second in the WSL table, one point behind Man United, who have played one extra game. A win for the reigning champions on Sunday will take them to the top spot.

Emma Hayes Illness

Chelsea face being without their manager at the weekend after Hayes missed both training and her press conference through illness - though Green, her assistant manager, stays optimistic.

'We are hoping Emma is going to be back tomorrow. It is just a viral illness so hopefully she can shrug it off', Green reported in the conference.

Green explained that he will take charge on Sunday if necessary.

'If she isn't [ready], Denise [Reddy] and I will take the team as we did earlier in the season. Emma has still got access to the training footage and there'll be regular communication if she wasn't to make it on Sunday. She'll have a direct earpiece to Denise on the sideline but we're hoping she'll be back'.

Injury News

The Blues have struggled with injuries this season, with attacking midfielder Fran Kirby out since early February with a knee injury, resulting in her withdrawal from the England Arnold Clark Cup squad.

'Fran has had a second injection into her knee and we've just got to wait and see how that settles down over the next couple of weeks. So we've got no timeframe on her'.

Fran Kirby holds her knee during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final against West Ham on February 9, 2023. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Midfielder Katerina Svitkova and forward Penille Harder both have heavy setbacks following significant injuries. Green spoke about when to expect them back:

'Katerina is continuing her rehab from the surgery on her knee. That's going to be months rather than weeks. Penille has started to go out on the grass to do some pitch rehab, so she's doing well, but it's going to be at least a few weeks or months before she can join in with the rest of the team'.

Spirits Heightened

Chelsea gained three points in their mid-week game against Brighton following a dismal 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last weekend in the Conti Cup final. Paul Green explained how he aims to build on the loss with the team ahead of the weekend.

'Everybody that came in for the Brighton game acquitted themselves really well and has staked a claim to perhaps start against United. We certainly have a great squad and we're really pleased with the reaction to the cup final defeat, and we'll be looking to build on that going into the game on Sunday'.

Chelsea have a strong record against United so far this season, following a 3-1 victory away in November. The Blues currently trail United by one point having played a game less.

'We know they've got strengths and qualities and we're going to have to do our best. Likewise, we've got a lot of quality in our own side so it's going to be a terrific game. We're really looking forward to it and ready to take on the challenge'.

Match Information

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women's Super League on Sunday 12th March, with a kick-off time of 12:30pm. The game will be shown on BBC Two for UK viewers, or on the FA Player for international viewers.