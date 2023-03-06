Glovers swoop for two as Pollock and Griffiths arrive

This evening National League relegation threatened Yeovil Town announced two names through the door, as Scott Pollock and Reo Griffiths arrived in Somerset in an aim to help the Glovers starve off relegation to the sixth tier.

Pollock arrives from Boston United in the division below after impressing, with the tricky winger renowned for his social media success, but he’ll inject impetus into a flat looking Glovers side this season.

Griffiths was the latest arrival, and he joins on loan from Doncaster Rovers until the end of the campaign.

Here is insight into both players and what we’ll expect them to bring to the table for the Glovers.

Scott Pollock

After impressing in the National League North for Boston United - their top scorer so far this season, Scott Pollock earned his move up the Football League as Yeovil took a punt on the winger as Pollock arrives in Somerset.

Club Statement

As Yeovil announced Pollock as a Glover, a club statement read.

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce the signing of Scott Pollock from Boston United on undisclosed terms. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder signs in Somerset until the close of the 2024/25 season, subject to the correct clearances. This season, the 21-year-old has really kicked on, he’s scored 16 goals in all competitions and ended the calendar year as the top scorer in the National League North. Commenting after his signature was secured, Pollock said; “I’m buzzing – I’m glad I’ve got this over the line. There’s an exciting project going on here. “I know the past history of Yeovil. It’s a big club with a good fanbase. I’m here to help and progress on through the leagues.” Welcome to Somerset, Scott.“

Career So Far

Pollock playing for boyhood club Northampton Town - (Photo: Pete Norton/GETTY Images)

Pollock has enjoyed a unique journey in football, he first began his career within the academy at Northampton, but his career began as he flourished at the YouTube sensation team, now eight tier outfit, Hashtag United, appearing in one of their series about their academy, Pollock won the series competition.

This meant he garnered international recognition with the viral non-league side, who boast a huge social media following thanks to their ever popular co-founder Spencer Owen, known for the Spencer FC YouTube channel.

Pollock earned his just rewards and signed pro terms with his boyhood side, Northampton Town, but he rarely broke into the first team side and was subjected to many loans whilst at the Cobblers but was able to notch up two goals for his boyhood club.

It was during his initial loan spell at Boston where he really established himself in the game. After an initial spell where he struck twice in five games, he made the move a permanent one last summer and he’s impressed, scoring his first career hat trick against Leamington in December.

What Can We Expect?

Pollock being unveiled as a Yeovil man - (Photo: Sam Collard)

A lively winger, Pollock will bring fresh legs to an exciting project being built at the Glovers.

If he can replicate the form that he has shown at Boston this campaign, it’ll be an end of the season to remember as Yeovil look to survive.

Reo Griffiths

The second Yeovil signing was Reo Griffths, who arrived from League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

Club Statement

Announcing the signing, Yeovil Town released this statement…

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce the signing of Reo Griffiths from Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of the season. He now heads to Somerset for his first taste of National League action. Commenting after his signature was secured, Reo said; “It feels great to be here. I’m happy the club has given me an opportunity to get going, play some football and hopefully score some goals. “I just want to be happy, playing football at a club that wants to see me do well.” Subject to the correct clearances, the 22-year-old could be involved against Eastleigh tomorrow night. Welcome to Huish Park, Reo.

Career So Far

Yeovil’s second signing, Reo Griffiths - (Photo: Romain Biard/GETTY Images)

The centre forward arrives with a prolific record at youth level, with pedigree at Tottenham Hotspur.

With a number of the European elite sniffing around, he signed for French giants Lyon and he enjoyed another successful spell with the youth team. In 34 league appearances, he scored 13 goals for Lyon II.

In January 2022, he returned to England and signed for Doncaster Rovers, looking to make his first real steps in the men’s game.

Having scored twice during his time at Rovers, he has now been handed a new challenge as he moves down south to Somerset.

What Can We Expect?

Griffiths official unveiling as a Yeovil player - (Photo: Yeovil Town FC)

Despite Griffiths not being a clinical striker as such, he can bring fresh legs and shows he can pop up at the right moments, therefore he can prove to be an inspired signing if Yeovil are going to survive.