Emma Hayes says Chelsea Women 'are ready' ahead of Champions League Quarter Final against Lyon

Following their 3-1 Win away to Reading, Chelsea now head to France as they face Lyon in the first leg of the Quarter Finals.

Emma Hayes spoke of the opportunity, what it means to herself, and her team, to play the eight time champions:

The Chelsea manager started off with praise for the opposition saying, "Playing OL (Olympique Lyonnais) is a wonderful opportunity for us. We respect their experience as former winners over several years and we know they are an experienced team.”

Emma Hayes speaking to her players following match against West Ham (Photo by Julian Finney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

'You can't win the tie here but you can lose it'

Hayes went on to share what she tells the team when they are coming into a two-legged tie, and how they can build on the 'good work that they have had in the group campaign'.

"I say to the team often, you can't win the tie here but you can absolutely lose it,” she admits, despite being confident going into the match. "I think both teams will spend part of the game, even though we played each other in pre-season, just working each other out. Especially over two legs, but we are going to build on the good work we have had in the group campaign”.

Despite facing the French side in pre-season, the manager feels that Lyon are at a different stage than they were earlier in the season when they also faced rivals, Arsenal. Arsenal faced Lyon in the group stages, with the London side scoring 5 in the second leg after losing 1-0 to Lyon in the first tie.

She also had praise for the Chelsea rivals starting with talking about the North London teams 'phenomenal performance' earlier on in the season, but did not fail to mention Lyons 1-0 win at The Emirates that put Arsenal behind.

"We also saw Lyon go away to Arsenal and win 1-0 so we know that Lyon are a top side that, earlier on in the season, were missing a lot of players. That is not the case now."

Hayes went on to acknowledge the recent success of the team, with Lyon being top of their respective league with only 1 loss and 1 draw this season.

"They have a lot of their experienced players back. I think this is a much different game (to the pre-season games and against Arsenal) and Lyon are at a much different stage than they were earlier one in the season."

'This is a team that constantly looks to keep learning'

Chelsea topped their group which consisted of Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia. The sides only draw coming against Real Madrid while winning the 4 other matches.

When asked about what learnings the manager would be taking into this particular match, following the performances in the Champions League, Hayes took a moment to reflect before starting.

"I think a lot. It is difficult to answer in just a single sentence but this is a team that constantly looks to keep learning, no matter what competition, and the fact we are competing for almost every trophy we are taking part in shows how much this team learns on a regular basis."

"The group stage there was lots of things for us to reflect and build on. Hopefully, that has out us in a better position going into this important knockout stages."

A return to former club for Buchanan

The match will also see former Lyon player, Kadeisha Buchanan, return in blue. The defender signed for Chelsea last summer after 5 years at Lyon.

Kadeisha Buchanan in action earlier on this month. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Hayes spoke on the Canadians time so far at the club:

"They’re settling very well, they really are, with every week they are growing into the group. They are settling very well"

Playing under the lights

Melanie Leupolz during Press Conference. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder, Melanie Leupolz, also joined Emma Hayes at the press conference. This comes three months after her winter return to football following her having welcomed a child in October.

"These are the games we work hard for and we want to play at this level. European football is always special, playing under the lights, of course it was a big goal for me." The German international responded when asked about coming back to playing at such a high level and setting an example for those coming into football.

"Playing back in the Champions League and helping my team in every game was a big goal for me."



​​​​​Melanie Leupolz in training. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)



Got a lot to show

Chelsea are running through the Women's Super League with only 1 loss and 1 draw this season, much like Lyon, but they have a lot to show on the big stage and are ready for the fight that this match, with two strong sides, will bring.

She praised the opposition before making it known to not underestimate the blues.

"We are a humble team and have a lot of respect for Lyon, they are serial winners, they have amazing players… but we do as well."

"Of course we want to use the chance to show our mentality and character, the intensity we have, and we are looking forward to the game."

Leupolz doesn't doubt the physicality of the team either as she goes on to speak about the preparation going into this game.

"Our league (WSL) in general is very physical. I think it is a very big part of English football so we are used to the physicality, and European football is sometimes a little bit different but we have so many experienced players who have played a lot on the stage."

"We know it is a strength of ours so we really wanted to bring this part into the game. Also looking to possess the ball, create chances and just to combine all these parts of our game."

Melanie Leupolz and Emma Hayes during press conference. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The 46 year-manager also spoke on the preparation going into the match, discussing her thoughts on how the two ties will play out.

"I think both teams will be working each other out, particularly in the first half, and I think both this will be very different,” she said, echoing earlier comments.

”We have prepared the best we can and we are absolutely ready."