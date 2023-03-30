Hodgson: Crystal Palace must "remove the spectre" of Premier League relegation

Roy Hodgson has returned to the Crystal Palace dugout ahead of their home clash against Brendan Rodgers' struggling Leicester City.

The former England manager spent four seasons at Selhurst Park before leaving to be replaced by the relatively inexperienced Patrick Vieira.

But football can change very quickly, and now Hodgson finds himself back in south London until the end of the season hoping to keep the Eagles in the Premier League.

In his first press conference back at Palace, Hodgson discussed his feelings on returning to his boyhood club, Patrick Vieira's managerial future and what will be needed to make Palace competitive again.

Roy's Return:

After Vieira's sacking two weeks ago, only one genuine candidate emerged to fill the vacancy: Roy Hodgson.

While at Palace, Hodgson provided the stability and experience required to keep the team in the Premier League. But his unexciting football lead to many fans calling for a change in direction and philosophy - enter Patrick Vieira.

Eighteen months later, Palace find themselves needing that experience again with no wins in 2023 under the former World Cup winner, but Hodgson is happy to be commanding the Eagles once again.

“It was a big surprise. It was a pleasant surprise. Steve Parish was very clear that this was going to happen and he wanted me to come in and take over the reins.

"He persuaded me that it was something they really wanted to do and though I was the one he wanted.

“As far as my wife was concerned she didn’t make too many complaints. I think she was glad to see the back of me!”.

Hodgson also made it clear that he was not actively seeking another team, but he felt he could not pass up the opportunity to help his former side and get back to what he loves doing most.

“I was not actively seeking another job. I’ve got no agent, no one suggesting my name as a potential manager or coach. Anything that comes my way is from people who know me well.

“The way I’ve lived my life since has been a retirement type of life. The thing I most like to do is what I’m doing now. But I don’t know after this if it will every happen again. It’s all the more reason to take advantage of this situation and really give it our all.

“It’s been a really enjoyable time. I’m anxious, I’m nervous but [starting] has gone smoothly."

Hodgson on Vieira:

Hodgson was full of praise for the man he replaced. While Vieira's tenure did not end well, Hodgson backed the Frenchman to have a successful managerial career.

“I’ve had chances [to speak to Vieira] but it’s not been the right thing to do. I had dinner with him when he took the job, we got on very well and I admired him very much as a player and I got the chance to admire him as a person.

“It’s quite common that when you’re asked to take a job it's normally at someone’s expense.

But I do know that Patrick Vieira has a big future ahead of him as a manager and he will get another club very soon. He has all the tools necessary to become a top manager.”

Injury update

Hodgson also provided an injury update on the side. Nathan Ferguson is out with yet another injury, while American defender Chris Richards is also unavailable, but the manager hopes to "get them back next week."

Palace will no longer have to rely on youth goalkeeper Joe Whitworth between the sticks as both Sam Johnstone and Vicente Guaita are now available for selection.

Hodgson on Crystal Palace:

Hodgson has made his love for Palace very clear in the past, and this love and familiarity made it an easy decision for him to return to the club.

“The time I spent here was a good few years where I built good relationships with the owners and players. It wasn’t a difficult decision to make.

“It is my boyhood club, but I don’t want to go too much down that line. But it does mean a lot."

“I’ve never kept contact with anybody here. When I leave a club its for the people who come in. What I know about Palace is the same as everybody else."

Roy to stay?

Speculation about who Palace will recruit for next season is already bubbling. But for now, the club's focus is on the final ten games of the season - a focus that is shared with Hodgson.

“I’m purely focusing on the now. I’ve had no discussion about that at all.

"I don’t know what Crystal Palace’s plans are going forward. Knowing the owners I’m sure they have plans going forward.

Me and Ray [Lewington, assistant manager] have a very specific job – to make sure that by the end of the season we are still a premiership team”.

"Energy, enthusiasm and work-rate"

Changes were needed at Palace. While many thought Vieira was the man to guide the side to safety, the Crystal Palace board thought differently and have acted swiftly before such as with the sacking of Frank de Boer in 2017 after just four games.

Hodgson himself has revealed the changes he intends to make to give his side the best chances of survival.

“[We need] clarity for the players. We need to make sure that when we send the team out that we’ve done our level best to play the game, to be able to trust in their ability.

“Perhaps most importantly of all is to remove the fear and the spectre of relegation and encourage people to believe that we are good players and a good team.

"We must not lose faith in ourselves. The level of energy, enthusiasm, the work-rate, the desire to inspire the crowd. If we can do that then the crowd can be another man."

“We’ve got to be realistic, but I'd like to think we’ve made a start and the way were working I being accepted by the players.

Hodgson also revealed that, in his limited training sessions so far, that there has not been a weak link.

“I could not criticise any player [in training]. There’s not one player that has given me any doubt that they want to do this. That might change, but Eberechi Eze is definitely up there."

Player confidence

Crystal Palace's key issues since the new year have been confidence and converting chances. These will be high on Hodgson's list of priorities, but the veteran manager was sympathetic to the teams struggles.

“It’s so easy to lose confidence. It’s so easy to let the black fog take over.

"Our main task is to make sure those players don’t lose faith. They are a good team, and they can produce good football.

"We need to get back to that. It’s an easy subject to wax lyrical about but we need those performances on the field.

“The way I’ve seen these players play, there’s goals in the team."

Hodgson has also inherited a much younger side than the one he left in 2021, and hopes that this new set of raw talent can help keep the side afloat.

“The team now is a much younger, more vibrant, and energetic group. The other [older] players give good experience, and the recruitment has been good.

“If you’re a player who’s game really depends creating chance and scoring goals, when things aren’t going your way your confidence takes an even bigger hit."

Roy's secret weapon:

Crystal Palace fans have always been one of the liveliest and out-spoken in the league.

How Hodgson will be received on his return to Selhurst will make for interesting viewing as many fans are frustrated at what appeared to be a backwards appointment.

Nevertheless, Hodgson has praised the fans who chanted his name for four years.

“It’s a two-way project. We’ve always had good fans for as long as I can remember. They’re a vital part of any success we’ve had.

"We knew we could count on them. But to get that type of support you’ve got to give them something that they feel is worthy of getting behind.

On Saturday they will want to see a team that’s every bit as committed, every bit as anxious to do well.

“They are a weapon that I can’t control, but they will help us on our way."

Don't look back in anger: Roy on Watford:

Many thought Hodgson's last stint at Palace would see him sail gracefully into the sunset for retirement, so it came as a big surprise when he popped up at Vicarage Road last season to try to help Watford avoid the drop.

While Palace fans will hope his spell with the Hornets won't be repeated in south London, Hodgson has reemphasised how relegation can be catastrophic for a football club.

“Bad and unpleasant experiences scathe more that they teach you. We have to make certain that that won’t happen again, for not least of all the fans and the players.

"It effects an awful lot of people. If someone says to give us a guarantee, I’ll say that this is football, there are no guarantees. This is a fight.

"I have put [Watford] behind me."

Hodgson on Brendan Rodgers:

Palace face Leicester City on Saturday in what may feel like welcomed respite following their clashes with Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester City.

But both sides will be looking for a vital win, and Hodgson's praise for Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers and his players shows that he does not think this will be a walk in the park for Palace.

“He’s a good manager and a good coach. He’s been working with Leicester for a long time.

They have a lot of very good players so it’s unusual to see them in that position. I think he’s must know that with that group of players that they are capable of more.

“We’ve seen this year so many managers lose their jobs, so pressure is there for everybody."

Could Hodgson secure Zaha deal?:

Zaha's future at the club remains uncertain, as always. But Hodgson insists that the Ivorian's future is not in his hands.

“It’s not up to me [to keep Zaha at the club]. For me I would like him to stay but from the club’s point of view he may sign the offer that’s on the table and decide that his future lies here but as far as I’m concerned I want from Wilf is to help the team stay in the league.”

Zaha played a key role in Roy's success at Palace and scored 11 goals in Hodgson's final Palace season.

Crystal Palace face Leicester City on Saturday at 3pm at Selhurst Park.