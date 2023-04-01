Amy Merricks believes 'there needs to be more investment that goes into officiating' in the WSL

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Amy Merricks, Caretaker Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion at Kingsmeadow on March 08, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Amy Merricks believes 'there needs to be more investment that goes into officiating' in the Women's Super League.

Brighton suffered from several controversial decisions against Manchester United in their 4-0 loss, which particularly frustrated the home support.

The Seagulls suffered a heavy loss at the Broadfield Stadium, but fought valiantly in the second half to try and inspire a comeback. Despite their efforts being in vein, Merricks believes there were positives to take from the defeat.

The interim manager also suggested that there will be more important matches for Brighton, and that they are focusing on one game at a time.

On Brighton's performance

Brighton struggled to cope with the dynamic skill and pace from Leah Galton throughout the match. The winger shone in Sussex, but the Seagulls still performed admirably for large periods of the match.

They looked dangerous on counter-attacks, but lacked fluidity and confidence in the final third. Despite the defeat, Merricks believes there are positives to take from the match.

She said: "I felt we started quite slow, and then we built into it, and then I thought there was a real large proportion of the game where it felt like we were in it. We were threatening; there were some good passages of play, some good movement, and we created some opportunities again.

Leah Galton makes it 2-0. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I think when it went 2-0, we had a decision to make. We either go for it (we've got nothing to lose), or we do not. I think we went for it, and as a result of that it opened up some space in behind at times with the pace of Leah Galton [and others].

"I think we want to compete in every game and we gave it a real good go today. Every game we go into, we need to compete, we need to show ourselves in the best light. You know the team did that today, and I am proud of the way that they committed to it, and if we continue to do that in fixtures it will help us."

On the upcoming fixtures

Brighton have just seven WSL matches remaining this season. Currently, they sit two points above the relegation zone, whilst also playing one game less than Leicester City. The battle is likely to conclude on the final day of the season when the Seagulls face the Foxes.

Speaking after the defeat, Merricks confirmed they want to take it one game at a time and that they will assess the defeat ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

She said: "Yeah, one game at a time. But you know we still want to come into this fixture and get something out of it. There will be games that are more vital for us. There is a reason why Manchester United are top of the league. We saw that today. I think it is a real positive that we competed with them. I still believe we are moving in the right direction. We just need to stick together and keep going on.

Brighton and Man United players battle for the ball. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"It is a good opportunity to take the positives from this today and think about how we go about it [the cup semi-final against United]. We will offer something for sure in that FA Cup semi-final. We are not just going to that game to take part. We are going to try and get through to the final. For us, the pressure is off. We can enjoy the occasion and make the most it."

On the referee's performance

Against the Red Devils, Brighton suffered their fair share of decisions go against them. It particularly upset the home fans at the Broadfield Stadium, and frustrated the team on the touchline.

Speaking to VAVEL, Merricks believes the officials need support, and that full-time referees must be used in the Women's Super League.

She said: "I think the officials are trying their best. I think there needs to be more support around it. To support their performances they need to be full-time. I see officials every week; they are trying their best. We have regular meetings with the PMGOL and share our feedback.

"But now I think there needs to be more investment that goes into officiating to ensure that we can support the game where it is at currently."