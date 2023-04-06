A Truly Foord-midable Player: The Story of Caitlin Foord

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal in action during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Caitlin Foord is having a statement season.

Consistent, reliable, and resolute, the 28-year-old has softened the injury blows faced by Arsenal this season; demonstrating her versatile talent to record-breaking Women's Super League crowds week in and week out.

The winger has been praised by her teammates, club, and fans for her efforts and has proven a real thorn in the side of WSL teams throughout the duration of a tough Arsenal campaign.

Foord is also a crucial component of the Australian Matildas squad, being a staple in their attack since 2011 - when she made her international tournament debut at just 16.

12 years later, and with the Women's World Cup heading to her native Australia in July, Foord is bound to cause all sorts of problems for the Matildas' tournament opposition.

First, however, Foord's Australia (although not playing, due to sustaining a hamstring injury against Manchester City) faces Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson's England in an international friendly on Tuesday 11th April.

Caitlin Foord celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2nd goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League group C match between FC Zürich and Arsenal at WeFox Arena on December 21, 2022 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A Bumpy Road To Greatness

Since signing her first professional contract in 2009, Foord has first-hand experience with the highs and lows that come with an athletic career.

Following the announcement that her first senior club, Central Coast Mariners, would not field a women's team for the 2010/11 season, Foord, along with a handful of her former teammates, made the switch to nearby side, Sydney FC.

The Matilda spent four consecutive seasons in the Australian W-League, departing with 44 appearances and 11 goals to her name. However, Foord returned to the Sky Blues for two further stints, briefly in 2016-17, then again in 2017-2020 - despite playing for NWSL side Portland Thorns in 2018 and 2019. The attacker was able to play for both the American and Australian sides, due to the format of the countries' leagues.

It is fair to say that travelling across the globe to play for two different sides in two different countries, is an immense dedication to the game. But, a serious foot injury in a W-League semi-final match against the Newcastle Jets in 2018 meant Foord required surgery, and questions surrounding whether she would ever play again arose from the team, fans, and Caitlin alike.

Caitlin Foord of Sydney FC is treated for an injury during the W-League semi final match between Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets at Leichhardt Oval on February 10, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Her mental health was running to the levels of her physical health, too. Foord said herself, in 2020 having just signed for Arsenal and being in a COVID-19 lockdown:

"I feel like it's been a blessing for me. I just feel like I've had no off-time or a rest from football since I started going overseas.

"[Playing my first game for Arsenal] was actually the most fun I have had playing in a couple of years. Coming here made me find my love for the game again.

"It got to the point where I was going to the US, then Australia, the US, then Australia and I was just looking at this like my job. The enjoyment was almost lost.

"I was looking at it like 'This is what we do, we go back and forth and don't have an off-season.' Doing that made me lose my love for the game I originally started playing for."

All the while, Foord was playing for her country, too. Her first senior call-up came after signing for Sydney FC aged just 16, becoming the youngest player to play for the Matildas. Only a month after gaining her first cap, Foord represented Australia in the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany. In that tournament, the then-full-back was awarded the title of 'Best Young Player', following her heroics against Brazil; keeping the South American's all-time goalscorer, Marta, quiet in their group stage game.

Since then, Foord has become one of the first names on the `Matildas' teamsheet. Out of the 48 international matches played, she has started a whopping 43; scoring 11 goals and bagging eight assists along the way.

v.l. Caitlin Foord gegen Marta Gruppe D Brasilien - Australien 1:0 FifA Frauen Fussball WM Weltmeisterschaft 2011 in Deutschland FIFA women football world cup 2011 Germany Brasil- Australia (Photo by sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

Applying the Gunners' Philosophy

A move to fellow Australian Joe Montemurro's Arsenal came calling in January 2020, where Foord stated that she had "never felt so sure and right about a move like this before."

Montemurro departed just over a year after the transfer of Foord, who subsequently needed to adapt to the philosophy of the Australian's replacement - Jonas Eidevall.

Thankfully for the cohesion of the former WSL champions, Eidevall and Montemurro's philosophies are very similar - mapping a fast-paced, possessional-dominate gameplan, where players are versatile enough to adapt depending on the games' transition.

Eidevall has not been shy about his footballing philosophy, or how he wants his teams to play. In his own words, the Swede said:

"I want to play a high-paced possession game, that’s no secret if you’ve seen my teams play before.

"If we lose the ball, we need to have a structure, and we need to have methods to win that ball back as soon as possible. Any team in the world will show at least one weakness if the pressure is intense enough, and we need to make sure that we bring every team we face to that choking point."

Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, gives Caitlin Foord instructions during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Without explicitly hearing this from Eidevall, you would still grasp Arsenal's game plan from just watching them fixture to fixture. Foord only further backs this up, as an attacking player with a determined defensive desire when out of possession. This season, Foord has a tackle success rate of 71.4%, with most occurring in the middle third of the pitch - clearly implementing Eidevall's request for regaining possession quickly. This, of course, is only natural after spending a portion of her career in the defensive wide position. Yet, this gives the Gunners a different dynamic from most of the other teams in the WSL.

Foord has a reputation for being a direct attacking player, confident enough to drive through the thirds and take on opposition defences. When Arsenal has possession in the defence or midfield, Foord tends to play on the shoulder of the defender, confident that her rapid pace will beat the full-back.

Her statistics this year show 11 successful one-on-ones with the defender and 60 progressive carries - 34 of which were dribbled into the penalty box. Foord has found herself in more progressive positions than ever recorded in her career, with her teammates finding her in attacking positions 154 times this season. With 105 touches in the penalty area (the highest amount in her career, the previous being 76 touches), the Matilda has been a nuisance for opposing defences this year.

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal Women shoots during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on March 29, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Pressure?... Where?

Although a vital player in Arsenal's squad since her arrival from Sydney FC in January 2020, the importance of her role dramatically increased over the last few months.

Two of Jonas Eidevall's (and the world's) most prolific goalscorers, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, were ruled out in October and December respectively, with anterior cruciate ligament injuries. As the third person in that attacking line-up, the Gunners turned to Foord to become the main supplier of goals.

In 23 games this season, the Australian has racked up eight goals and eight assists for the Gunners. Although not her best goal-scoring season, without world-class attacking creators and netters in Mead and Miedema, Foord's statistics would have always taken a hit. Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum have more than stepped up their game, but still lack the attacking prowess that Mead and Miedema instinctively possess.

Arsenal's lead assister, Foord remains just three behind Chelsea's Guro Reiten, who tops the league chart with nine assists this season.

The 28-year-old has truly stepped up when her team has needed it the most.

Vivianne Miedema and Caitlin Foord of Arsenal following the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

To Conclude

Ultimately, I believe Foord's season is going massively under the radar for fans outside of Arsenal. Should the Gunners lift the WSL trophy at the end of the campaign, the Australian can rest assured that she has played a crucial role in her team getting to that point.

Not only will Foord look to pick up her first WSL title at the end of May, but will also prepare to showcase her ability on the world's stage.

The Arsenal star will welcome her international teammates to her home soil in July, for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

I predict the Matildas will be dark horses in the competition, with the benefit of a home crowd. Again, Foord will prove vital in their surge for international success; something she wholly deserves in her career.