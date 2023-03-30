Chelsea 1-2 Lyon (4-3 on penalties): Penalty shootout win sees Blues progress to semi-finals

The bright lights of Stamford Bridge hosted a sensational tie this evening, as Chelsea aimed to maintain their first-leg advantage, with Lyon coming to the capital to deliver an upset.

The visitors were notably threatening from set pieces, but the home side eased into the game after a quick barrage of attacks. Early missed chances from Signe Bruun and Sam Kerr could not separate the two teams at the break.

The visitors equalised through Vannessa Giles, whose tap-in knocked the armpit of Ann Katrin Berger and rolled into the net, which was gratefully received by the Lyon bench, and bouncing travelling fans.

Chelsea progressed into the semi-finals after a late controversial penalty was given in their favour. They then kept their cool, beating Lyon 4-3 on penalties after extra time, and will face Barcelona in the next round.

Chelsea players celebrate victory in the penalty shootout during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Story of the match

Close to 20,000 fans flocked to SW6 to back the Blues, but were witness to nervy defending from the home side in the opening moments - Magdelena Erikkson and Jessica Carter gifted the visiting side two opportunities to level the tie early on, but Signe Bruun was unable to capitalise.

This was a huge opportunity for both teams to progress in the competition, but the home side clearly needed time to ease into the occasion. The visiting side was in their stride, taking advantage as they created an onslaught of chances in order to get the tie square.

One thing that didn’t change was the fluidity between Sam Kerr and Lauren James – their clean linkup plays saw a combination of flicks and tricks keeping Christiane Endler on her toes.

Guro Reiten of Chelsea tackles Ellie Carpenter of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Kerr latched onto a seeking through ball and was one on one with the Chilean, but the keeper took the striker’s goal-bound shot straight to the face.

Anyone who has taken a shot to the face is familiar with the ‘sting’, but Endler wiped away the impact and pulled off a great save to keep out Lauren James’s curling effort from reaching the net, and then responded well to another opportunity from Kerr.

A short injury break is bound to cause players to drop in physicality, but Ann-Katrin Berger was there yet again to keep her side in the game. Bruun was in, but her powerful half-volley went as far as the keeper's hands.

There is no doubt that Kerr and James are a cheat code for Chelsea this season and they were both finely tuned in the first half, constantly harassing the Lyon backline.

Second half

Ada Hegerberg was introduced at half-time, but her threat was muted by the blue defence. The Chelsea players would’ve taken notice last week after she added to her side's victory over Guingamp, where it took her just 1 minute to score.

The game could’ve gone either way before the visitors scored - Erikkson took too long on the ball, giving Hegerberg a golden opportunity to score, one on one.

It was a sight for sore eyes when Melanie Leupolz went down after a clash with Danielle van de Donk.

At first, it seemed harmless, but as she rolled over and it was clear from the cameras that blood was dripping from her nose. She was unable to continue and was replaced by Sophie Ingle.

Not long after, Eve Perriset was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Maren Mjelde, meaning the team bus may look a bit thin in the blues’ upcoming WSL fixture with Aston Villa.

Melanie Leupolz of Chelsea receives medical treatment as Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea speaks with match referee Ivana Martincic during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It was a matter of time before the ball went in either net - Lyon squared the game up in the 77th minute much to the shock of the home fans.

No one realised it had gone in, after a period of hushed back and forth. Vannessa Giles latched onto a cross from Lindsey Horan - the goal scorer barely got anything on it, but her effort hit the armpit of Berger and rolled into the net.

Captain Wendie Renard instinctively pulled her side into a huddle after her side scored, motivating her side to go again. This act truly emphasised her true experience in the game.

Vanessa Gilles of Olympique Lyonnais (obscured) celebrates with team mates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The goal spurred Chelsea back into life after it was clear that the players had grown lethargic. A cynical challenge from Van de Donk on James earned her side a free kick in a dangerous area but wasn’t met with a bluehead.

The same could be said from another quickly taken free kick that saw James lash the ball into the box, but there was no one there to claim the tap-in.

The game stretched deep into injury time, and Lyon extended their lead. They took their advantage to 2-1 on aggregate in the 110th minute, from substitute Sara Däbritz, who hits her shot past Berger and into the bottom corner.

It all looked over for Chelsea, but a late controversial penalty review kept them in the game. Lauren James steamed into the box but was clipped by Vicky Becho, leading to a lengthy VAR check. The referee eventually gave a penalty, much to the despair of Sonia Bompastor, who was convinced her side was through.

Maren Mjelde calmy rattled the net with her attempt from the spot, resulting in the 'Bridge erupting.

The first two penalties from both sides hit the back of the net, and it was inevitable that one player would slip up. However, no one could foresee stalwart Renard being denied by Berger. Dabritz and Carter put away their penalties, leaving the score 4-3. Lindsey Horan was up next to take, and Berger pulled off another superb save to deny the ball from reaching the net - sending the fans into bedlam.

Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea makes a save from Wendie Renard of Olympique Lyonnais (not pictured) for Olympique Lyonnais' third penalty in the shootout during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg match between Chelsea FC and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Player of the match - Ann-Katrin Berger

Any late equaliser in European football is a spectacle, but penalty shootouts have the most stress on the two goalkeepers.

Berger kept her cool and saved two penalties to help her team into the semi-final, keeping Chelsea's trophy-winning ambitions alive on the European stage.