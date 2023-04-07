Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman praises her 'incredible group' after Finalissima victory

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman heaped praise on her 'incredible group' of players after seeing off Brazil Women to win the first ever women's Finalissima.

It was a tense final that saw Andressa take the game to penalties at the death, but Chloe Kelly's spot kick proved decisive as she continued her magical Wembley record.

Ella Toone had given England the lead in the first half, but the pressure after the interval paid off late on for Brazil, but they passed up on the opportunity to win the shootout.

After full time, Wiegman spoke about how it felt to win the women's Finalissima, preparations for the World Cup in the summer and whether the national stadium feels like home for England Women.

On winning the Finalissima

The Lionesses were pushed right to the end on the night, which may not have been the case if they had taken their chances before the break.

Wiegman said the game changed after half time, and whilst Brazil's pressing game proved tough to handle, it still eventually became yet another spectacular night for her side once Kelly had fired her penalty in.

"It was a very exciting night in the end, with incredible fans and an incredible pitch.

"It was a game of two different halves, we were struggling to get out of their press and then they became dangerous.

"Wake up call makes it sound like we're not doing our best, so it's more that we were really challenged.

"It was a high press and really aggressive, that's what we need to be aware of in those moments.

"They had a very good game, especially in the second half, they had to travel and then play on a Thursday, and they really tested us.

"I said in the press conference on Wednesday that they are very athletic and have a lot of power, they're also unpredictable."

On The Lionesses' preparation for the World Cup

With the World Cup looming and Wiegman's side now unbeaten in 30 games, The Lionesses will be determined to head to Australia and New Zealand with the confidence and belief they have shown on the pitch of late.

On the night, they were presented with a tough task, which did become even more difficult once they were pressed high by As Canarinhas.

Yet, England rose to the task, which could prove to be vital experience during the summer.

Wiegman said whilst the game ending in a shootout was not ideal, the way in which her side won it was pleasing.

She also made her loyalty to the national team clear, saying how lucky she felt to be in the job.

"It was [at times] a struggle for us, but it is good for us to learn so much from this.

"When we kept the ball moving we had so much space, so that helped us.

"Experience helps you recognise situations, so when we have that wall of 83,000 people screaming at us, we've shown we can do it.

"After all, I'm really happy with the penalties [taken on the night].

"I feel privileged [to manage England Women] and I'm very happy here.

"It's such an incredible group and it's so much fun, the team are so committed and want to learn every day, and it is so nice to be a part of that."

On playing at Wembley

When asked about Kelly's comments that Wembley felt like a second home to her after netting the winning penalty, Wiegman replied by calling Kelly's form at the stadium 'very good'.

The Manchester City forward's goal against Germany Women in the famous Euros final in the summer was the difference between the two sides after extra time.

She built on her Wembley record with an emphatic penalty on Thursday night to win the tie.

Wiegman's smile that accompanied her comments about Kelly's record at the national stadium said a lot about her appreciation for the 25-year-old.

The former Netherlands Women manager also said she enjoys playing at the national stadium because of the type of occasion it brings, but also values making the game accessible around the country.

"Of course it feels like home because we have so many great memories here.

"It is really enjoyable to play here, because the pitch is really good but it's a historical stadium too.

"We've had a couple of very good games here, and it's obviously really nice when you win a trophy and a game, so yes, this feels like home.

"I think these are such special occasions, and it was really nice having this game sold out a week or two after it was announced, but I've also enjoyed playing at some of the many nice stadiums in England.

"Playing in other stadiums, other people can also watch the games, and those stadiums can be great too, so if we can sell out all the time [we can play in different parts of the nation]."