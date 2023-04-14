Marc Skinner 'would love to get to a final' ahead of Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final

Marc Skinner's side welcome Brighton to Leigh Sports Village this weekend with hopes of achieving the competitions final. This is the first time the team has reached this stage of the competition since the team was formed in 2018.

The two teams have already faced each other twice so far in the league this season, with United gaining 4-0 wins either time.

In their last meeting, Leah Galton put two past the Seagulls in just over an hour, followed by Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia finding the back of the net.

If Manchester United go on to win this competition, it will be their first ever major women's trophy.

Winning Mentality

Skinner explained that there is still a strong opponent ahead of a trip to Wembley, and his team need the right mentality entering the game.

"We have a very difficult task ahead of us and this is what I am trying to talk about - the mentality from my group and my players is that we go and hunt any opponent that stands in the way of us and success.

"That's the mentality I want us to have from now until the end of the [season]; I want us to genuinely turn up our heat on every opponent. Brighton specifically will be very tough to play against, so we had better be ready for that.

"The reality is we are not at the final, and [we shouldn't expect] anything other than a difficult game with their manager, with whatever influence Mel [Phillips] can have. We will always do our work around the coach."

Lisa Naalsund

During the Red Devils' quarter final win against Lewes, Naalsund was forced off through injury just 25 minutes into the game.

The match was the Norwegian midfielder's United debut after signing from Brann in the January transfer window.

Lisa Naalsund of Manchester United during a training session at Carrington Training Ground on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The gaffer provided an update on her recovery;

"Lisa is back in as we gave her a few days off to recuperate. She's back in today in really good spirits and if she is available, it will be towards the last two to three weeks of the season.

"Hopefully there is still some football for her but there is going to be no pressure from us if it's too risky in terms of [her] injury. We wouldn't do that."

Contract Conundrums

England and United striker Alessia Russo gained a world record bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window of £500,000 with her contract running out this summer. Spain full-back Ona Batlle also has an expiring contract at the end of the season.

Alessia Russo during the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United on April 1, 2023. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Skinner spoke on the contract matter;

"I wouldn't say [the contract situations of Russo and Batlle] goes to the level of concern because as a collective we're in a really important moment of the season which these players will play a massive part in.

"There's a lot of love from those players towards the club and obviously from the club towards those players. We're hopeful and working hard behind the scenes.

"What I've stayed very clear on - and why they're still performing like they are - is it's about the team. My job is to put myself aside and work for this team, the players' job is to put themselves aside and work for the team."

Match Information

Manchester United faces Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday 15th April at Leigh Sports Village with a kick-off time of 5:15pm. The game will be shown live on BBC One and will be available to stream on iPlayer.