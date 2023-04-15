Four things we learnt from Aston Villa's victory over Newcastle United

It was another victory for Aston Villa, as they earned a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in today’s early kick-off at Villa Park.

A goal from Jacob Ramsey and a double from Ollie Watkins saw Unai Emery’s side earn their seventh win in their last eight, having not lost since February 18th.

Today’s win means they will remain in sixth, as Emery stakes his claim as one of the managers of the season and Villa fans dream of European football returning to Villa Park.

Here are four things we learnt from Villa’s win over Newcastle.

Could Ollie Watkins earn a big move this summer?

Watkins ran the show today, in a sensational performance.

Watkins ran the show today, in a sensational performance.

His two goals moves his tally in the league to 14, making him fifth in the goalscoring charts at the time of writing.

In truth, it could have been a lot more. He almost scored one of the quickest goals of the season, as he hit the post inside the opening 30 seconds. He also had a goal ruled out for the narrowest of offside margins. He made up for this moments later to double his lead.

He made great runs all day, and with Gareth Southgate watching on, he could soon make it eight appearances for the national team. It is surely not just Southgate watching Watkins' latest performances, as he made it four straight games with a goal, scoring his eleventh goal in his last twelve.

Emery has turned him into one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League right now, and there will surely be plenty of suitors after his services in the summer.

You would think Manchester United will be wanting an upgrade on Wout Weghorst and if Harry Kane is to leave Tottenham Hotspur, then Watkins could be someone on their radar.

Expect a lot of noise about Watkins this summer.

The future is bright for Jacob Ramsey

The 21-year-old took a while to get going since the arrival of Emery at Villa but has excelled in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old took a while to get going since the arrival of Emery at Villa but has excelled in recent weeks. He opened the scoring inside eleven minutes, smashing the ball home past Nick Pope.

His goal today means he has two in his last five, along with a couple assists.

Watkins may have stolen the headlines, but Ramsey was another brilliant performer. He had his moments under former managers Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, but now it feels like it is his time under the four-time Europa League winner.

Anthony Gordon's disappointing season continues

It was a disappointing game for Gordon, who once again struggled after a difficult start to life at Newcastle.

It was a disappointing game for Gordon, who once again struggled after a difficult start to life at Newcastle.

Gordon made the £45 million move in January after catching the eye with Everton last season, but this fee was surprising considering he had not scored in his last eight Premier League games of the 2021/22 campaign or assisted in his last 17.

Since his move in January, Gordon has failed to score or assist in the eight games that he has featured in. In today’s defeat to Villa, he was substituted after 56 minutes along with Jacob Murphy.

Gordon had just ten accurate passes today, with Alexander Isak the only outfield player who started having less. Apart from one testing cross into the box, he failed to impact the game. He was at times seen jogging and his body language did not look great. This was his first appearance since his frustrated reaction at being subbed off by manager Eddie Howe against Brentford.

Gordon drew criticism from Everton fans after refusing to take part in training and handing in a transfer request. His time at Newcastle so far already looks like one of the most disappointing signings of the seasons and he does not appear to be helping himself.

Newcastle vs Tottenham has even more importance

Next up for Newcastle is a home game against Tottenham in eight days time.

Next up for Newcastle is a home game against Tottenham in eight days time.

As it stands, just two points separate the sides, but Newcastle have a game in hand. Along with superior goal difference, they have the advantage.

A Newcastle win next Sunday would all but put them out of reach for the white half of North London. However, a win for Spurs would keep them in the race.