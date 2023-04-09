Four things we learnt from Newcastle's win over Brentford

Newcastle United kept their hopes alive of a top-four finish in the Premier League, after coming from behind away from home to beat Brentford, who have only lost once at home this season to Arsenal.

Thomas Frank's side could have been three up at the break following a fast start, yet they only had one goal to show for it, leading 1-0 at half time- thanks to Ivan Toney's second penalty of the day.

The English international saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR and then missed from the spot for the first time since 2018 as his tame effort was saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. He responded by scoring the next penalty which was gifted to them by Sven Botman's clumsy challenge.

Eddie Howe's side really rallied after the restart and turned the game around with two goals in the space of just six minutes. The equaliser came in the 54th minute after Joelinton's ball across the face of goal was diverted into the net by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to level the score. Six minutes later, a superb goal by Alexander Isak set up by Callum Wilson turned out to be the winner.

Isak, thought he had scored a third for Newcastle, only for VAR to get involved once again and rule it out for a handball by the striker.

The Magpies have won five consecutive league games and are back to third in the table above Man United, and three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the all important battle for Champions League qualification.

With Man United and Tottenham both picking up three points today, it was important that Newcastle didn't slip up.

As for Brentford, they have won just one of their last five league games, which will not help their outside chances of European football next season.

Isak's patience pays off

I think it is fair to say that it has been a test of patience for Eddie Howe, Newcastle and Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has had a difficult first season in the Premier League with injures.

However, the striker now has eight goals in the Premier League in just 13 appearances, after also netting in their 5-1 win over West Ham in the week.

The Newcastle striker was player of the match with 32 touches, 78% pass accuracy and a goal to show for his performance as well.

Toney loses his perfect penalty record

Toney, having scored his previous ten Premier League spot-kicks, had his tame effort comfortably saved by Newcastle keeper Pope, the first time the Brentford striker has missed from the spot since 2018.

Brentford were awarded another penalty by VAR in stoppage time at the end of the first half. It was the perfect opportunity to make up for that rare penalty miss and put his side in front at the break. He stepped up once again and this time Nick Pope could not keep it out it was just too powerful and high for the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Brentford, England - April 8th - (photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images)

Isak rewards faith shown by Howe

Alexander Isak, who has had a difficult first season for Newcastle with injures, was picked over Callum Wilson ahead of the game despite the Englishman scoring a brace against West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Newcastle striker rewarded the faith shown by his manager by scoring a superb goal on the hour mark in what turned out to be the winner.

The Swedish international now has 8 goals in the Premier League in just 13 appearances, and Eddie Howe will be hoping he can add a few more goals to that before end of the season.

It really was a game of two halves with it being all Brentford in the first half, but only having one goal to show for it. In the second half, a rallied Newcastle side turned the game around by scoring two goals, and could have plenty more if it was not for VAR.

Howe's New Plan B

This season Newcastle have pressed high and pressed hard; playing with a 4-3-3 formation with inverted wingers and a single deep defensive midfielder. The full-backs always provide width.

But yesterday was different. Newcastle really struggled in that first half and at half-time it was clear to see that a plan B was needed and Howe found it.

Isak and Wilson played as a central pair in a 4-4-2 formation, with Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff both sacrificed, with Joelinton going back into a midfield two alongside Bruno Guimaraes. It worked to perfection for Eddie Howe and Newcastle, seeing them turn it around and go back to the north with three points.

The away supporters who made the trip to West London remained in the stands long after the final whistle to celebrate with the players on the pitch.