Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa: Post-Match Player Ratings

Manchester City close the gap to Arsenal to three points, ahead of their meeting on Wednesday, after beating Aston Villa 3-1, thanks to three first-half goals, in an emotionally charged fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked like they had a point to prove, and were quick out of the blocks, with Rodri flicking Riyad Mahrez’s corner into the bottom left corner to give Man City an early lead.

Ilkay Gundogan doubled City’s advantage with an easy tap-in after some good work from Erling Haaland to set up the German international.

Man City were awarded a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half after Jacob Ramsey was judged to have tripped Jack Grealish. Mahrez sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way to take the game out of Villa’s reach.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for Aston Villa in the second half, but their fightback was neutralised and Man City pick up an important three points.

Ederson – 6

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half. Misses out on a clean sheet after a second-half Watkins goal. Tipped a Coutinho effort over the bar after it looked like it might drop under the bar.

Kyle Walker – 5

Ineffective performance. Played narrow as part of a three so rarely bombed forward.

Ruben Dias – 6

Brilliant challenge on Bailey after Walker misplaced pass gave the Jamaican a chance to run at Dias. Subbed at half-time, with the fixture against Arsenal in mind, as the Portuguese international was on a yellow card.

Aymeric Laporte – 6

Good performance on his return to the Man City starting line-up, rarely put a foot wrong and kept Bailey quiet.

Rodri – 9

Good thumping header to give Man City an early lead in the 5th minute. The Spaniard dictated play creating four chances. A man of the match performance.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8

Missed a good chance to put City 2-0 up but was denied by Martinez. Eventually, Gundogan did put City 2-0 up. The German was in the right place at the right time to tap in Haaland’s drilled cross.

Bernardo Silva – 6

Was forced to cover at left-back and play much deeper than he is used to, so failed to really make an attacking impact on the game, with only one dribble all game.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Played a couple of long balls forward and looked a class above despite not being heavily involved in Man City’s attacks.

Jack Grealish – 7

Won the penalty to put City 3-0 up, after going down under minimal contact.

Erling Haaland – 7

His pace forced Chambers into a mistake for City’s second and picked out Gundogan at the back post for City’s second. Was subbed off at half-time after struggling with a groin issue.

Riyad Mahrez – 8

Set up the first from a corner and tucked away the penalty to put City in command. Could have had a second after blasting over from six yards out.

Substitutes

Manuel Akanji – 6

Man City looked less comfortable once Dias had left the pitch, with Akanji caught out of position for Aston Villa’s goal.

Julian Alvarez – 6

Looked set to head in after Grealish stood a cross up to the far post, but Konsa was across to block.

Phil Foden – N/A

Nothing of note.

Nathan Ake – 6

Was introduced to sure up Man City’s defence after Villa grew into the game.

Emiliano Martinez – 4

Got a hand to Man City’s opener but couldn’t hook it off the line. Down quickly to stop Rodri’s fizzed effort early in the second half.

Ashley Young – 4

Struggled to deal with Grealish and was penned in by the Man City left-side despite not having a left back.

Calum Chambers – 3

Failed to deal with De Bruyne’s long ball and was forced into a mistake by Haaland.

Ezri Konsa – 4

Sloppy play early in the second half gave Rodri an opportunity that was well saved.

Lucas Digne – 3

Looked erratic in the first 45 minutes. Four fouls in the first half resulted in a booking for the Frenchman.

Boubacar Kamara – 4

Much the same as Douglas Luiz. The Aston Villa midfield struggled to contend with the midfield of Man City. No tackles for the Frenchman, with the midfielder struggling to get near Rodri, Gundogan, and De Bruyne.

Douglas Luiz – 5

Set up Watkins’ goal, but struggled to compete with the Man City midfield.

Emiliano Buendia – 3

No shots. No key passes No dribbles. A forgettable afternoon for the Argentinian, who only had 19 touches.

Jacob Ramsey – 4

Was drawn into fouling Grealish in the box, and a penalty was awarded.

Leon Bailey – 4

Was on the wrong end of a crunching tackle from Dias after it looked like it was opening up for the forward. A quiet game for the Jamaican before being subbed off for Duran.

Ollie Watkins – 6

Survived off scraps in the opening 45 minutes. Only had five touches in the first half, the joint lowest. Took his goal well with one of his first touches of the first half.

Substitutes

Jhon Duran – 6

Looked threatening and almost scored a stunner in stoppage time, but his effort cannoned back off the bar.

Alex Moreno – 6

Improved Villa’s left side after replacing Digne, with the Spaniard coping with Mahrez slightly better.

John Mcginn – N/A

Nothing of note.

Matty Cash – N/A

Nothing of note.

Philippe Coutinho – 6

The long-range curler almost dipped into the top right corner but was well saved by Ederson. Was bright in his 15-minute cameo.