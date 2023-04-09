Four things we learnt from Liverpool and Arsenal's intense draw

Current League leaders Arsenal were held to a draw in a game where they would've hoped to secure all three points.

Arsenal's record at Anfield in recent times has not been great. Since Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool manager, the Gunners have only managed one win on Merseyside.

It was the perfect start to the game for Mikel Arteta's men who will have been hoping to end the hoodoo, as they had managed to give themselves a two-nil lead inside the opening half hour.

A brilliant turnaround from the hosts in the second-half resulted in the North London side's collapse, who had to settle for just a point.

With Manchester City still hot on their trails, a win today would have been massive for Mikel Arteta's side.

Here are four things we learnt from Sunday's clash.

Roberto Firmino showcased his class

Although heading out the exit door this summer after a wonderful 8 years at Anfield, Roberto Firmino is showing no signs of slowing down. The Brazilian was introduced into the fray at the 78th minute and it only took him nine minutes to make his mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a brilliant piece of skill to thread the ball through the legs of Oleksandr Zinchenko before sending a brilliant ball into the box.

The ball was soon met by the head of Roberto Firmino who easily found the back of the net and levelled the score for the hosts.

It was not long before Anfield erupted and 'Si Senor' was sung to the rafters.

Firmino scoring Liverpool's equaliser (Image by Shaun Botterill/GETTY Images)

Even before scoring the equalising goal for the reds, the Brazilian was the spearhead of the Liverpool attack as he certainly played his part in getting the home side back into the game.

Firmino's equaliser now means that he has scored 11 goals in 15 league appearances against Arsenal and no other Liverpool player has scored more than the Brazilian forward.

Thiago the game changer

It was a return to action for star Liverpool midfield player Thiago Alcantara who has been absent from the field since suffering an injury in February.

The Spaniard made his return and was introduced into the action in the 60th minute.

Within minutes of being on the field, you could already see the technical ability of the Spanish international and why the reds have missed having him in their midfield.

Thiago in action vs Arsenal (Image by David Price/GETTY Images)

Spraying an array of balls to the forwards and silky smooth passing through the field, Thiago helped to dictate the tempo and control possession of the ball.

For the majority of the second half , The Gunners found it difficult to get going. It was a complete contrast to the opening 40 minutes of the game in which the North London side looked to be in complete control of the game, showing exactly why they made the trip to Merseyside as the current league leaders.

Ramsdale the Gunners' hero

Mikel Arteta has been very vocal in the past about how Anfield is one of the toughest grounds to visit in football. The atmosphere and the intensity is enough to throw even the best in the game off, however, his side started the game very well.

It only took the Gunners 8 minutes to open the scoring as a scuffle for the ball ended with the ball being placed into the back of the net.

Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson had failed to clear the ball away from danger which ultimately led to Gabriel Martinelli capitalizing on this and gifting his side the early lead.

The Gunners kept the pressure on especially well inside the opening 40 minutes of the game, creating an abundance of chances, and it was not long before they extended their lead.

Fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus was the man to solidify the Gunners lead 20 minutes later.

The reds failed to close down Gabriel Martinelli who played a great ball into the box and was met by Jesus who was gifted a free header to place into the net.

The Liverpool defence was certainly not at their best and we have seen much better from them.

It was a very different Liverpool side in the second half.

The reds looked a completely transformed side in the second period creating a lot of chances and scoring two goals to bring the game back level, but they could have easily had more from the game.

The heroics of Aaron Ramsdale was vital to ensuring his side left the formidable fortress of Anfield with a hard earned point, saving brilliant efforts from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Ramsdale after Salah's penalty miss (Image by Shaun Botterill/GETTY Images)

Perhaps the best stop from the Gunners' shot stopper came in injury time after Darwin Nunez headed across goal to Ibrahima Konate who looked set to secure the three points. Ramsdale reacted quick enough to pull out a truly world class stop.

The title race is well and truly on

Arsenal will be disappointed with their performance in the second half of the game considering how in control they were for a large part of the first half.

Sunday's draw now means that the Gunners are now only 6 points clear at the top of the league, however, Manchester City now have a game in hand on the league leaders.

Mikel Arteta at Anfield (Image by Stuart MacFarlane/GETTY Images

The title race is now open more than ever especially with a massive clash at the Etihad still to come between the top two.

Former understudy of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, will be frustrated at throwing away his two goal lead at Anfield today as a win would have eased the pressure considerably.