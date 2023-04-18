Brian Sørensen: "Everything comes down to performance"

Everton manager Brian Sørensen has claimed it’s the performances of his team that are more important than their final position in the table this season.

Everton currently sits in sixth place in the Women's Super League and could finish above Aston Villa in fifth place.

A fifth-place finish would cement Everton’s place as being best of the rest, but Sørensen isn’t getting too carried away, and wants to see consistency from his side.

“I don’t really look at the standings. I’ve said all along, look at how we perform, because it’s the performance on the pitch that will take us to the next step.

“We’ll see, it’s not in our hands, it’s in Aston Villa’s hands to lose. We’ll be two points behind if we win on Wednesday.

“For me it’s about performance, and if we get that right and get that consistency over time, we will be the better team.”

Of course, finishing fifth would leave Everton on the doorstep of the top four.

Sørensen, however, knows it will take a lot to break the stronghold that the top teams have on the league, but believes his side is certainly on the right track to challenge them.

“It’s a big step to break into the top four, but I feel like we are getting to a place where the players know what we want to do.

“We’ve also learned a lot in terms of it being my first year in the league, learning about the opponents and their shape, forms, and strategies.

“It’ll take 30-50 games to get the team exactly how I want them to play. The more games under our belt, the more we gel and the more we get better.

“It’s not so much about getting 5-7 new players, it’s about consistency.”

Potential rustiness?

Wednesday’s fixture on the South Coast will be Everton’s first game back since the international break.

Before the Toffees internationals jetted off, they had picked up five points from their last three league games: draws against Leicester and Liverpool, before a win against Tottenham.

Having not played a competitive fixture for two and a half weeks, Sørensen believes his side is in a good place heading into their game on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think any coach wants those international breaks for their players, especially when they travel all across the world to play, but it’s part of the game.

“We try to focus on the things that we can control and the positive is we’ve got everyone back and healthy.

“We had an internal game on Saturday, and we looked good, so I feel like we’re as ready as we can be.”

Heading into the unknown

Wednesday will see Sørensen go up against Brighton’s new manager, Melissa Phillips.

While the two have never come up against each other on the sideline, the Dane is looking forward to pitting his wits against Phillips.

“I haven’t encountered Melissa Phillips before. I’ve obviously seen the progress London City Lionesses have been through under her and I’ve only heard good things about that.

“I’m looking forward to coming up against her in the WSL. I wish her all the best, I know it’s not easy at this stage of the season to turn it around a bit, especially with where they are, but I wish her the best of luck after our game of course.”

Sørensen was at the Leigh Sports Village to watch the Seagulls’ defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, and he was impressed with what he saw from Phillips’ side.

“Brighton has good players and if I look at them individually, overall, they are a good squad. But they are probably in a similar place as Everton was last season.

“I was there on Saturday for the game against Manchester United and they looked like a team with a lot of togetherness.”

The form book will have the Blues down as favourites, but Sørensen is aware of how close things are between the teams around them, and that the performance will be key.

“We see ourselves as the better team so of course we will try to go for the win.

“But we went to Leicester when they were bottom of the league, and we drew because we weren’t sharp enough on the day and Leicester put in a good performance.

“This league is very tight. The top four is peeling away a bit, but the rest is really tight, and everything comes down to performance.”