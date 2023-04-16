Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Vitality Women's FA Cup Preview, Semi Final, 2023

Emma Hayes, Manager of Chelsea (L) and Carla Ward, Manager of Aston Villa talk in the warm up prior to the Vitality Women's FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Banks's Stadium on January 29, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Aston Villa takes on Chelsea in the semi-final of the Vitality Women's FA Cup on Sunday 16 April.

Women's Super League giants Chelsea travel to the West Midlands hoping to reach their seventh FA Cup final, and their third consecutive appearance. Since taking over the West London side in August 2012, Emma Hayes has led her side to the final stages of the competition six times, lifting the trophy four times - the last in the 2021-22 season.

Their competitors and the fixture's hosts, Aston Villa, have had a domestic season to remember. The Villans boasts the league's second top scorer and European Champion, Rachel Daly - who has bagged 22 goals in all competitions this season. Villa boss Carla Ward has spoken about her Wembley dreams, saying: "You always dream about these moments and getting to Wembley… there’s an excitement growing because it’s an opportunity. I won’t hide it, we’re excited.”

The winners of the fixture will progress to Wembley to face Manchester United on Sunday 14th May, in the final of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea shoots during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Poundland Bescot Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Team News

Aston Villa

The hosts boast a fit squad, with Ward having plenty of options available to her - a great mix of experienced players and hungry youngsters at her disposal.

Chelsea

The current Women's FA Cup champions are without a handful of their top players for their semi-final fixture. Perhaps most notably, Hayes' favoured centre-back partnership is unavailable to play. Kadeisha Buchanan and Millie Bright are both out of contention, but the Chelsea boss is confident that her team will cope perfectly fine without them.

Fran Kirby also remains out of the matchday squad, following her long-term injury; but Pernille Harder will return after suffering a hamstring injury.

Line-Ups

Aston Villa

Hampton; Staniforth, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Blindkilde, Dali; Lehmann, Nobbs, Hanson; Daly.

Chelsea

Musovic; Charles, Eriksson, Mjelde, Carter; Ingle, Fleming; Reiten, Cankovic, James; Kerr.

Jelena Cankovic of Chelsea celebrates scoring the side's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Poundland Bescot Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Key Players

Aston Villa - Rachel Daly

England international Rachel Daly has had a remarkable season since moving to Birmingham in the summer of 2022. Full of confidence after winning the European Championships with her country, Daly has truly embraced her role as a striker. Scoring 13 goals in 17 games, the Harrogate-born attacker currently sits second in the league's top scorer charts, spending the campaign neck-and-neck with Manchester City's wonder striker, Bunny Shaw.

Daly's close connection with her teammates has also caused issues for opposing sides this season. An attacking partnership with Kenza Dali has been more than productive, with Dali herself scoring five goals and assisting six this season. That relationship has proven a tactical nightmare for those Villa have faced, as Ward has her attacking line playing fast, progressive football with movement into the spaces to match.

With Chelsea having to play without their first-choice centre-backs, the Blues will have to stay awake and aware of Villa's movement in behind their defensive line.

Rachel Daly of Aston Villa scores her first goal for Aston Villa during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on March 26, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea - Sam Kerr

Australian superstar Sam Kerr remains firmly one of the best strikers in world football. Since joining Chelsea in the 2019/20 season, Kerr boasts 50 goals in 68 games; eight of which have come in this season. Despite being recognised as one of the game's most clinical strikers, Kerr is also a goal-provider for her teammates, assisting four this year.

A successful international break, Kerr broke the hearts of England fans last week after her Australian side put an end to Daly's side's 30-game unbeaten run. The Matilda scored the first goal, to put her country ahead, and assisted the second, where Charlotte Grant netted for the first time internationally.

Villa will need to show great defensive awareness if they are to dilute the strength of Chelsea's number 20. She has the ability to score out of nothing, and almost always nets when one-on-one with a goalkeeper. Kerr is a scary attacking talent and will almost definitely be a nuisance for the Claret and Blue defence.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates scoring the side's third goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Poundland Bescot Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in Walsall; home to Walsall Football Club and Aston Villa Women's Football team.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off on Sunday 16 April, at 14:15 BST.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the game for free on the BBC iPlayer or the FA Player online, with coverage starting from 13:50 BST.