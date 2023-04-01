Vicky Jepson speaks on not getting 'stuck thinking about the past' as Spurs look to facing Everton

Everton are currently 9 points clear of Tottenham Hotspur who sit at ninth with 12 points.

The North London side come off the back of facing rivals, Arsenal, who put five in the back of the net with Spurs only scoring one.

Liverpool occupy eighth spot while being three points ahead of Spurs - who will look to close the gap tomorrow.

A return to the team ...

Jess Naz warming up. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Vicky Jepson previewed who will be making a return to the team and who is not able to make a return to the pitch yet.

“Jess Naz will be back in the squad, which is fantastic. She’s been working hard to get herself back [and] fit to be in a position to come with us to the north west on Sunday, so that’s a big plus for us. "

She then moved on to discuss which players will be unavailable, but didn't fail to mention a positive, with a certain defender making notable progress.

"Shelina [Zadorsky] is still not available, but she’s been on the grass with her rehab sessions, but is still not in a position to join team training, so we’ll continue to work with Shelina to give her all the support she needs to make that transition back into team training."

A previous derby for Jepson

The last time Jepson faced the Merseyside team was when she was with Liverpool, where she managed the team for just over two years before departing in early 2021, marking the end of over a decade of affiliation with the club. She spoke on facing them this time around and how she now views the club since managing Liverpool.

“I have a cockerel on my chest now, not a liverbird. The derby for us is Arsenal, not Everton. Those times have changed, so I haven’t brought up what Everton means to me as a club. It’s another game, we’ve got six left, we took lessons from last weekend, which was five days ago now, so we’ve been heavily into our preparations to travel up to the north west and give a good account of ourselves, taking the lessons from Saturday’s game and applying it into this weekend.”

Vicky Jepson during training session. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Praise for Brian Sorensen

Brian Sorensen took over Everton last April leading them to finish 10th in the WSL last season. Jepson had praise for the manager while also talking about how she is looking to take them on.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job. Defensively, they don’t concede many goals, so we know that we’re going to have to be patient and try to keep working hard to sustain our attack and create moments in front of goal. "

The 36 year-old then spoke on the strengths of the opposition.

"We have to make sure we take them and don’t turn them down. I expect that, whilst I also know on the counter-attack they have some incredibly technicians that can dribble and drive on the ball in pockets, so we’ve got to make sure defensively we’re ready for that."

"We’re looking forward to getting back to playing again, having come off a game where we disappointed in the way that we turned up on Saturday.”

A record for Kerys Harrop

Kerys Harrop had 135 previous WSL appearances with Birmingham City before joining Spurs in 2020. She is now set to break a record for WSL appearances as she looks to overtake retired Gilly Flaherty and current West Ham player Kate Longhurst - who both have 177 appearances.

“She’s got some stories, that’s for sure, from her time in the women’s game, with it going from having to pay to play to now being paid to play - what a journey that is," Vicky Jepson grinned as she spoke about the players experience in the league. "She’s been a part of the history of the WSL from where it started from the Spring Series if you remember that, to where it is now."

She continued and had high words of praise for the defender, and the influence she has amongst the team.

"She’s an incredible leader in our dressing room and also sometimes can be the clown of the group; she likes to have a laugh and a joke but sometimes you need people to be jesters and lighten the mood. She has professional standards that she demands from others and herself. She’s reflective and always reflects on the things that she could do better and is coachable. She can take feedback on board on the areas she needs to improve on and would literally live or die for three points. She’s just so competitive. For her, she turns up to win, whether it’s a possession practice, a small-sided game, or whether it’s on matchday, she’s a born winner.”

Kerys Harrop during clash against Arsenal. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Looking to the rest of the season...

With 6 games remaining for the season, Jepson's focus is on 'staying in the league' and finishing 'as high as possible'.

“I think it’s game by game. We want to accumulate as many points as we can."

"Target number one is to stay in the WSL, that has to be the thing and we’ll do that by accumulating more points along the way in these next six games that we’ve got, but we want to finish as high as we possibly can. We won’t just settle for picking up points here and there. Finishing as high as we can is always going to be our objective and all the players would say the same."

Jepson again emphasised the importance of staying in the league and getting as many points as possible in the remaining 6 games.

"Number one priority is to stay in the league. And we should do with the quality players we have, as long as they continue to work hard around the moments of the game when they turn up to play on a matchday.”

Reflecting on the season

Tottenham have had a rough season between having only collected 12 points and also seeing their manager, Rehanna Skinner, sacked in early May with Vicky Jepson taking over as interim manager. Jepson avoids reflecting on this and instead focuses on moving forward.

"We don’t really want to dwell on it because we’ve had lots of discussions internally on what we could’ve done and why we are where we are. That reflection piece will continue with the team behind the team with our MDT, the wider Club as well and the support that we need going forwards into the new season."

"Confidentially we discussed it with the group of players, but that’s for us to know what we need to do better and why we are where we are. What’s really important is what we do about it because we can’t affect the past. We can lie awake in bed and stress about the past if we want but that’s energy wasted."

Jepson discussed going forward after the loss against Arsenal.

"We’ve got to be looking forwards and, like I said, we were disappointed on Saturday, of course we were. I was disappointed to but we came on in Sunday, did the recovery session together, the girls did yoga, we reflected on the clips and then come Tuesday when we came back in, it was pushed to one side and we’re now focusing on the next game. That’s how I want to operate with the group. "

"We can’t get stuck thinking about the past. We can learn from the past absolutely, but it’s about what we do going forwards, and that’s going to be the approach until the end of the season.”