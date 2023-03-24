Tottenham vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Rafaelle Souza of Arsenal celebrates scoring their team's third goal with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal will make the short journey to Brisbane Road on Saturday to take on their North London rivals Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

Vicky Jepson took the reigns at Tottenham as interim manager, following the clubs decision to sack former boss Rehane Skinner.

A Bethany England goal earned all three points for Spurs against Leicester in Jepson's first game, as they moved away from danger at the foot of the table.

Jonas Eidevall's side were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in midweek.

Arsenal have the return leg to focus on at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, but first they have to navigate their way past their local rivals in the league.

This will be the seventh North London derby in the WSL, with Tottenham still yet to muster a win against the Gunners.

Arsenal won 4-0 when the two sides met back in September and Jonas Eidevall's side will be confident that they can claim the bragging rights yet again.

Team News

Tottenham

Defender Shelina Zadorsky and Forward Jessica Naz are expected to miss out on the match through injury.

Kyah Simon, Ellie Brazil and Ria Percival will are long-term absentees and they won't be available either.

Mana Iwabuchi, who is on loan at Tottenham from Arsenal, is ineligible to face her parent club.

Arsenal

Stephanie Catley remains out with a foot injury, she suffered earlier this month and the Australian is not expected to return until after the international break.

Eidevall may look to make a few changes, with the second-leg tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon.

Jodie Taylor, who was recently signed on a short-term deal till the end of the season, could be given a spot on the substitutes bench.

Possible line-ups

Tottenham

Korpela; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Harrop; Ayane, James, Spence, Summanen; England, Karczewska

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Wienroither, Souza, Williamson, Maritz; McCabe, Little, Walti; Maanum, Foord, Blackstenius

Players to watch

Bethany England (Tottenham)

England scored a stunning winner during Tottenham's recent victory against Leicester and she remains her side's biggest threat.

She is capable of scoring a goal out of absolutely nothing, as she proved against the Foxes, when she cut inside from the left and curled an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The 28-year-old has scored six WSL goals this season for Chelsea and her current club.

Arsenal have conceded only eight goals this season in the league, so it will need a special player to breach their backline and England certainly is that.

Caitlin Foord - Arsenal

The Australian has been involved in the most goals of any Gunners player in the WSL this campaign.

She has eight goal involvements in the top-flight and has scored or assisted in her last two league appearances.

Foord is, of course, one of many dangerous attacking players that Arsenal possess and Spurs will need to be weary of her.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Brisbane Road, East London.

What time is kick-off?

It will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, March 25.

How can I watch?

The match is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Showcase.