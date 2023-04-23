Vicky Jepson believes Bethany England is 'a great leader'

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Interim Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur Vicky Jepson looks on during the warm up prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur WFC and Aston Villa WFC at Brisbane Road on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Vicky Jepson suggested Tottenham Hotspur striker Bethany England is 'a great leader' after her side's 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

Spurs remarkably came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 at the Breyer Group Stadium, yet they were cruelly denied three crucial points by a late Rachel Daly header.

The North London side find themselves in a tense relegation battle in the WSL, with Spurs facing Brighton next week in a 'relegation six-pointer'.

Speaking to VAVEL, Jepson believes Spurs are very lucky to have England at the club, whilst also suggesting that the Lilywhites will look at their own performances instead of other results.

On Spurs' performance

Not many people expected Spurs to rescue a point after going 2-0 down, yet it was the North London side who were bitterly disappointed with the 3-3 result at full-time.

The Lilywhites have struggled all season, but they are starting to look more resilient in recent weeks under Jepson.

Jepson believes Spurs performed strongly, but they still must improve next week.

“Yeah definitely [on a strong performance]. I mean we were 2-0 down in the first half. That test of character, grit, and resilience is what we’ve bolted onto our armour as a team which is good. Obviously to be ahead 3-2, then we’ve conceded two set-pieces today. I’ve said to the girls it’s something we need to work on", she said.

"We know Brighton are good at set-pieces. We need to make sure we’re better. But it’s a well-earned point and it’s against a very good team. I felt we nullified a lot of Villa’s strengths. They’ve won the game on two set-pieces.

"It wasn’t from open play. I’m really proud of how we were disciplined out of possession and just kept putting out the fires they created. Also, we’ve got three different goal scorers which is great."

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Goal scorer Eveliina Summanen also spoke to VAVEL and provided her thoughts on the performance.

She said: “I feel like we stayed quite tight as a team. I thought we started the second half much stronger than we started the game. We got ahead, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to take all three. We’re still happy with one point."

“We’re just focusing on ourselves. We’re focusing on the game we’re playing next and doing our best to get as many points as we can.

“Yeah, we do [need to start quicker], but I also think it shows a lot of character to come from 2-0 down to lead 3-2. I think it’s more about the ending and how we let it end 3-3."

On focusing on their own results

A relegation battle is always tense for the teams involved. It looks like the WSL battle this season will go down to the final day of the season, with several teams still at risk of the drop.

Reading and Brighton both lost on Sunday, allowing Spurs to gain an advantage on their rivals.

However, Jepson said they will only focus on their own results:

“I told everybody that I didn’t want to know the outside noise. Whilst there is a lot of outside noise in the WSL at the moment, we can’t control that and I didn’t want the girls to know about it either. I didn’t know until my analyst has just pulled me over to tell me the final results.

"Obviously, it’s nice when it does go our way. We’ve done what we can. We’ve got a well-earned point at home against a very good Villa side and the rest of the results have gone in our favour, so that’s fantastic. But we can't rely on other results going in our favour."

On the importance of England

England has been Spurs' star player ever since joining in January. The striker has been prolific in front of goal, which has given the Lilywhites a fighting chance of survival.

Jepson believes she is a fantastic goal scorer, but also a superb leader in the dressing room.

She said: “Yep very [on her importance]. Not just her goals, but also her leadership. She’s a great leader. She’s vocal and she’s respectful with it. Since I stepped up as interim, she’s been nothing but supportive, complimentary, and backing what I need from the girls. I think out of possession, she’s so disciplined as well.

Bethany England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"She’ll run through a brick wall for the team as you’ve seen on numerous occasions. When she’s called upon in front of goal, we all know what she can do. I think we’ve got a full footballer with her and I’m absolutely delighted she’s at the club."