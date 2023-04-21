Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur will look to steal important points from Aston Villa to avoid moving down the Women's Super League table closer to the relegation spot. Spurs are currently sitting in 9th place with twelve points won in 17 games, only two points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Leicester City.

The Lilywhites are still in crisis mode after losing eleven of their last twelve league games. Interim coach Vicky Jepson so far has only achieved one victory when her team defeated Leicester City 1-0 through a beautiful Bethany England strike.

The Villans, on the other hand, are leading "the best of the rest" behind Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City in fifth place.

Carla Ward's side will have to bounce back after a Chelsea defeat in the FA Cup semi-final with Sam Kerr scoring the winner of the day in the second half. Villa has not lost an away game yet in 2023 and will try their best to keep it at that against Spurs.

When both teams last met in January it was Villa who walked away victorious through a close 2-1 win. Even though Bethany England had brought the lead for Spurs in the 28th minute, Kenza Dali and Rachel Daly turned the game around in the first half with no additional goals after the break.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs still have to do without Ellie Brazil, Shelina Zadorsky, Ramona Petzelberger and Kyah Simon who have not made it back yet after injuries.

Jepson may change things up in attack by bringing in Drew Spence to play alongside Bethany England for more attempts on goal. The manager also revealed during the press conference that Ria Percival may have her comeback in the matchday squad after being sidelined for more than a year.

Aston Villa

Sarah Mayling made her return to the pitch after a two-game injury absence last week and is therefore expected to feature as right back for Villa.

The guests will be without the services of Meaghan Sargeant and Natasha Harding who are both sidelined with injuries.

Likely Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur

Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Harrop; Ayane, James, Summanen, Bizet; England, Spence

Aston Villa

Hampton; Mayling, Turner, Patten, Pacheco; Dali, Staniforth, Nobbs; Lehmann, Hanson, Daly

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur - Bethany England

Tottenham urgently needs to score more goals in order to make sure to stay in the WSL next season. Their best scorer is Bethany England who joined the Lilywhites in January from Chelsea.

Since then, England has continually shown how dangerous she can be in the box. However, her efforts alone have not always been enough as they conceded too many goals.

Bethany England has been Tottenham's best goalscorer in 2023 (Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/Images/Getty Images)

Aston Villa - Rachel Daly

The striker has not been in her best form in the past weeks - for Villa as well as for the Lionesses during the international break. As the second-best goalscorer in the WSL with 13 successful strikes in 17 matches, the 31-year-old will have to step up her game for her team in the remaining five league fixtures.

Against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, the striker seemed to disappear at times with teammates Alisha Lehmann and Kenza Dali putting their mark on the game.

Villa was not successful in putting the ball at the back of the net in the last two games - both against Chelsea. Therefore, Ward's team know where they have to improve.

Rachel Daly has not scored for her team in the last two games (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Brisbane Road, East London.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 2pm (BST) on Sunday 23 April.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on FA Player.