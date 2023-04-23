Tottenham 3-3 Aston Villa: Dramatic Daly equaliser earns Villans a point

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Bethany England of Tottenham Hotspur scores during the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur WFC and Aston Villa WFC at Brisbane Road on April 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa played out a sensational 3-3 draw in the Women's Super League.

Both sides threw caution to the wind at points of the match, with Rachel Daly scoring a dramatic equaliser late on.

Aston Villa took an early lead in East London. Kirsty Hanson fired past Becky Spencer, after latching onto a through-ball from from Kenza Dali.

Daly doubled the visitors' lead 21 minutes in. The prolific striker connected with Anna Patten's header, before tapping it past Spencer.

Spurs pulled one back halfway through the first half through Eveliina Summanen. The Finnish international was in the right place at the right time to halve the deficit after fine work from Ashleigh Neville to try and round the goalkeeper.

The Lilywhites made the perfect start to the second half as Summanen equalised in the opening minute. The midfielder found space within the penalty box, before firing a strong shot in off the crossbar.

However, the second half soon turned into dreamland for the hosts as Bethany England made it 3-2. The striker, who has so frequently saved Spurs since joining, finished off a well-worked team goal to give her side the lead.

The drama did not end there though, as Daly scored a late equaliser for the visitors. The striker latched onto a header flicked on at the front post, allowing her to head home into an empty net. It earnt Aston Villa a dramatic point.

Up next, Spurs host Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Saturday, whilst Aston Villa host league leaders Manchester United on Friday night.

Story of the match

The Lilywhites made two changes from their 2-1 defeat away to Everton last time out. Asmita Ale and Drew Spence came in for Rosella Ayane and Mana Iwabuchi respectively.

The Villans made one change from their narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. Laura Blinkilde Brown came in for Alisha Lehmann to create a new-look attack for the visitors.

Aston Villa sat comfortably mid-table before the clash at the Breyer Group Stadium, which placed the pressure firmly in Spurs' hands. The North London side knew how crucial a win would be for their survival hopes.

The first chance fell to Celin Bizet for the hosts. The 21-year-old was left unmarked on the edge of the box, before she latched onto England's lobbed through-ball. However, the Norwegian scuffed her effort wide of goal.

Despite an early chance, it was Aston Villa who took the lead nine minutes in. Hanson latched onto a through-ball from Dali in midfield, before firing powerfully past a helpless Spencer in goal. The visitors effectively utilised the space between the lines to strike first in East London.

Kirsty Hanson makes it 1-0. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

After the early goal, the match settled into a consistent tempo. Both sides had opportunities, especially on the counter, but neither side could utilise the space given to them.

Yet 21 minutes in, the visitors capitalised on weak Spurs defending to make it 2-0. Daly connected with Patten's header from a free-kick, before tapping it home past Spencer. Spurs struggled to deal with the effectiveness of the Villans attack, and it showed in the build-up to both goals.

Spurs were given a glimmer of hope 26 minutes in as Summanen pulled one back. Captain Neville raced in behind after latching onto a perfect through-ball from England. She failed to round the goalkeeper, but Summanen was there to tap it home into an empty net. Goalkeeper Hampton seemed to injure herself during the goal, yet she was fit enough to continue to play.

Neville attempts to round the goalkeeper to make it 1-2. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The Lilywhites found new life after they halved the deficit. Vicky Jepson's team looked dangerous on the counter-attack, and they could have equalised 40 minutes in if Summanen's inviting low cross had someone at the end of it.

Hanson nearly earnt herself a brace at the end of the first half. The Scottish international found herself one on one with the goalkeeper after fine build-up play by Villa's midfield. However, her shot was tame and Spencer produced a fine low save to keep the deficit to one.

As the half-time whistle blew, Aston Villa led Spurs 2-1 in East London.

Second half

Spurs started quickly out of the blocks and equalised in the opening minute. Summanen, just like in the first half, was in the right place at the right time to fire her side level.

The midfielder found space within the box to latch onto Bizet's pass, before firing a powerful shot past Hampton off the crossbar. Her shot was slightly mishit, but it was still strong enough to bring the Lilywhites level.

It was the perfect start to the second half for the hosts, who knew they needed a result to improve their survival chances. Lehmann, who has struggled for consistency this season, was brought on for Blinkilde 57 minutes in.

Jepson's team continued their sensational start to the second half and took the lead 59 minutes in through England. Bizet made a sensational run down the right flank, before whipping a cross towards Neville. The captain fired it back across the goal, eventually leading to the striker firing a low shot past Hampton. It was a well-worked team goal from the Lilywhites to give them an unexpected lead.

Bethany England makes it 3-2. (Photo by Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Lehmann very nearly made a quick impact after being subbed on. The winger latched onto a low cross into the box, but her effort could only skim the outside of the post.

Spurs controlled the game after taking the lead and looked assured in possession, but the visitors still possessed a threat in the final third. Yet, with ten minutes remaining, the Villans began to increase the tempo of the match.

Their pressure soon paid off as Daly scored a dramatic equaliser for the Claret and Blue Army. Her goal seemed to come straight from the training ground. Aston Villa created a clever set-piece routine from the corner, which saw Daly latch onto a header flicked on at the near post.

As the full-time whistle blew, it finished 3-3. It put Spurs a point closer to survival, but they will be disappointed after letting their lead slip late on.

Player of the match - Evellina Summanen

Although her side did not win, Summanen's two goals helped Spurs to a valuable point in the WSL. The Finnish international made a strong presence in the middle of the park, allowing her to break up play and dictate the tempo of the match.

In front of goal, she was in the right place at the right time to score two valuable goals for the Lilywhites. Summanen has been one of Spurs' most impressive players this season; she showed that in East London.