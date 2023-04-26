Why Roberto De Zerbi has presented Facundo Buonanotte an opportunity

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at American Express Community Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images​​​​​​​

Roberto De Zerbi announced yesterday that Facundo Buonanotte will make his first Premier League start against Nottingham Forest, in a big game for both sides at the City Ground.

De Zerbi exclusively told VAVEL his reasoning for this decision, and how Buonanotte has improved recently:

“Yes, Facundo [Buonanotte] is another big potential player, another smart player. I think he also has the personality and blood to play in the Premier League. He must understand the country, the football in a new country and style, and how we are playing.

"But, to understand, sometimes he has to play. You can lose time playing with young players, but you have to do it. If you want to find a different level in the future, you have to invest. I think he will play well. I want him to only think about enjoying, he has to show me nothing because I believe in him, and he will become one of the most important players for Brighton in the next future.”

An interesting quote from the Italian boss, who makes a big claim on the future of the 18-year-old Argentine. To suggest becoming one of the most important players at the club, given his current position in midfield and amongst the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Pascal Gross - but it would certainly not be surprising.

Albion has found a lot of success in Argentina, previously with club hero, Leonardo Ulloa, and now with current World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister who is one of the most pivotal players in the starting eleven at the moment. Recently the success has transpired to South America, and is very well documented - pretty much everywhere in the world!

Facundo Buonanotte was signed by Brighton in the January window of 2023 for a fee of around £9 million. He was widely regarded as one of the finest young talents to come from Argentina at the moment, as he signed a 4-and-a-half-year contract with Brighton.

Brighton's squad depth

It is not only Facundo who is on the brink of Albion greatness as a young teenager. Andrew Moran recently agreed to a new contract with the club, as well as break-out forward, Evan Ferguson. VAVEL asked De Zerbi about the current squad depth with the young players considered, and he answered:

“I don’t know, but in the next game [Evan] Ferguson will be ready to play and available. [Adam] Lallana is working with the group, about 80% - he will be ready in 15-20 days, maybe less. [Danny] Welbeck is playing well, and I have confidence in ourselves, and we can fight.

"We can achieve our target and work on how we achieve a result, but not change the result. This morning I told the players that we decide how we can lose, but we don’t decide how we win... the way of performance is more important than the result. Every coach would always achieve a good result if there was a way to always achieve it.”

This is a fascinating insight into the brains of a high-class manager, who is the evergreen perfectionist of the football club – although, further proof of the stretched squad depth for the final run-in for Brighton this season. With huge games still to play, and Joel Veltman calling them ‘9 cup finals’, the whole squad will need to be ready to fire when called upon.

As aforementioned though, De Zerbi expects only enjoyment of his players. Especially the South American talent breaking through, enjoying the game is the key ingredient to success when competing at the highest level.