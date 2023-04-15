Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2023

It will be the fourth meeting of the season between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United when they face once again at the City Ground on Sunday in the Premier League.

The two sides will play out their second of two league fixtures where in the first the Red Devil's eased past Forest with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, whilst facing each other in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final saw Man United comfortably beat their upcoming opponents by five goals to nil on aggregate over two legs.

Man United will be looking for the clean sweep on Sunday, whilst aiming to look past the dramatic 2-2 draw they endured with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League Quarter Final at Old Trafford on Thursday, after two late own goals by Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw their 2-0 lead evaporate.

The decisive own goal by Harry Maguire bringing the score to 2-2. (Photo by Michael Zemanek/DeFodi/Getty Images)

Forest meanwhile are right in the midst of a relegation scrap and failed to help themselves last week in the Premier League after goals from Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins saw them lose out to an in form Aston Villa side.

The hosts on Sunday sit in 18th just a point inside the relegation places after going winless in their last nine Premier League fixtures, with their last win being a 1-0 win over Leeds United in February.

However, Forest have more than held their own at the City Ground this season, picking up points against Manchester City and Chelsea, whilst securing a shock 1-0 win over Liverpool in October thanks to a Taiwo Awoniyi strike.

And whilst Man United have beaten Forest at the City Ground already this season, Forests' home form against the giants of the Premier League could provide a good omen ahead of the meeting on Sunday.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/Getty Images)

Team News

Nottingham Forest

Manager Steve Cooper confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate will miss out on Sunday after suffering hamstring injuries during the defeat to Villa.

Full-back Renan Lodi and Gustavo Scarpa will also be unavailable for Forest, however Scott McKenna,, Jesse Lingard and forward Emmanuel Dennis could all make their return after their absence from the squad in recent weeks.

Manchester United

Man United's hectic schedule since the turn of the year may have finally caught up with them after the loss of key players over the past few weeks.

Marcus Rashford remains out with the injury he sustained in the 2-0 win over Everton, meanwhile both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will miss out following the injuries they suffered in midweek.

Erik ten Hag insisted he still had little information on the nature of the injuries on Friday and it still remains unclear what the details are. Some good news however for the Dutchman is that Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return to the squad after missing out on Thursday night.

Predicted Lineups

Nottingham Forest - Navas, Toffolo, Felipe, Worrall, Williams, Danilo, Freuler, Mangala, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Manchester United - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Sancho, Antony, Martial

Key Players

Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White

With the run in now well and truly underway in the Premier League, the relegation battle remains unpredictable and will surely go right down to the wire with just seven points separating 15th placed side West Ham United and Southampton who sit bottom.

As Forest currently occupy the final of the three relegation spots, much of the focus will be on Gibbs-White to carry the load as his side look to survive their first season after promotion.

The Englishman has certainly been Forest's most consistent performer this campaign, and if the midlands side are to have any chance of survival, Gibbs-White will have to drive Forest forward in this final stretch of the Premier League season, beginning with Man United this weekend.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstars/Getty Images.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

Ten Hag immediately put his trust on Fernandes, giving the Portuguese international the responsibility as the consistent captain this season, and though his numbers have not reached the levels they once were at, it has arguably been Fernandes' most refined campaign in a red shirt.

Fernandes again put in a quality display in midweek, and despite being harshly booked that will see him miss the second leg against Sevilla, he once again showed his qualities on the ball, but it will be his leadership traits that will be needed after the loss of two of the driving forces under Ten Hag this season.

Following the loss of both Martinez and Varane in midweek, Fernandes will have an even bigger role to play, but will certainly aided by the return of Casemiro in midfield. Ten Hag will need his captain to continue to show his class, as his side will seek to capitalise on Newcastle United's slip up in the race for the Champions League.

Match Details

The fixture will be played out at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon at 16:30 GMT.

It will be televised on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League, whilst there will be live updates and coverage of the fixture on VAVEL.