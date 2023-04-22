Why does Roberto De Zerbi 'love the pressure'?

Brighton and Hove Albion will compete with Manchester United in one of the biggest games in their history. A win would send them to the FA Cup Final for the first time in 40 years, and with two sides in contrasting confidence, it really is anyone’s game.

Roberto De Zerbi has implemented a very well-documented new mentality in this Brighton side. A 2-1 victory at Chelsea last week sealed a deserved league double over the fan’s nemesis Todd Boehly; even further proof of the exclusively working idea down at the South Coast.

The likes of Julio Enciso, who scored a world-class 30-yard rocket to win the game, have hit form and confidence just at the right time for the club. With Evan Ferguson still likely to be missing with injury, Danny Welbeck contributed with a great-headed goal to put Albion back on level terms before half-time. His impact has become somewhat underrated by the fanbase, as he is an impactful one not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

Before the Chelsea game, De Zerbi told VAVEL about Welbeck’s importance to the side:

“You are right. Very important, like Adam Lallana for players like Jeremy Sarmiento, and for the young players too. He is very important on the pitch, I know when [some fans] see the first eleven before the game you question ‘Why is Evan Ferguson not playing?’ but Danny Welbeck is playing very, very well.”

Welbeck’s influence will be needed as Albion travel to the ‘new’ Wembley for only the second time in their history. Ironically, they will face a United side exactly 40 years on from an infamous moment in their last FA Cup Final moment where ‘Smith must score’ was indefinitely remembered by young and old.

Regardless, tall figures will be needed, and Albion is outnumbered by United in that sense. Adam Lallana and World Cup Winner, Alexis Mac Allister are among the strong characters around the squad for important experiences around the dressing room.

In the press conference before Manchester United, De Zerbi mentioned the idea of ‘loving the pressure’ in order to become successful. He exclusively told VAVEL why, whether his team do, and if they have changed:

“I think yes, they love the pressure. When do you have the pressure? When you play a different game. An important or very important game. This is when you feel pressure.

"If you lose the game, you can’t feel pressure. Pressure is an important thing in the game. Real Madrid, Man City, Inter, and Milan will play in the semi-final of the Champions League, and they will feel the pressure, but it is a good thing in football to have the possibility to play this game – it is not a problem. We have to adapt and love these games in terms of importance and pressure.”

Truly an exciting winner’s mentality from De Zerbi and his team. The type that talented young players can feed off. As aforementioned, Enciso is hitting form at the right time, and is able to learn from not just Welbeck and the other players, but to ask for more of himself from his manager too.

He went on to explain the weakened Manchester United side and said:

“Yes, I trust my players. I don’t want you to think I am being arrogant because I am not arrogant. I think we can win the game because I believe in my players. I know very well the quality of the Man United players and I respect them. I think it’ll be a tough game but a tough game for them as well.”

Confidence personified. The type that bleeds across the rest of the squad, and to the fans as well. Fans should be going into this game with this confidence, as times have changed. The tussles that Albion find themselves in are not the same as they used to be, and things have moved very quickly in the past six-seven months.