Coventry City vs Birmingham City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 45, 2023

With two games of the regular season remaining, Coventry City are in fifth place. The Sky Blues are potentially one win away from securing a place in the playoffs. Mark Robins has done a marvellous job with Coventry since taking over in 2017, rising from League Two all the way up to a potential place in the Premier League.

Birmingham have been steady this season, an improvement on previous seasons, with John Eustace's side needing one more point to surpass their highest points tally in seven years. Tipped for relegation by fans and bookmakers at the start of the season, Eustace has navigated Blues far away from the drop zone, assembling a squad filled with youth products and loan players.

Last time out, Coventry secured a massive win, beating relegation-threatened Reading 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer scored, securing a crucial three points that moved Robins' side into fifth place.

Birmingham suffered a 1-0 defeat against Blackpool last Saturday, with Ian Poveda scoring a late winner to send the travelling Tangerines delirious, a win they thoroughly needed because of their precarious league position.

Team news

Ben Sheaf remains absent for Saturday's hosts, with the 25-year-old out for the rest of the regular season with a calf injury.

Callum O'Hare (cruciate ligament), Fabio Tavares (Achilles) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring) are all out, meaning Robins will have to utilise his squad when it comes to the midfield.

John Ruddy and Scott Hogan are out for Birmingham, with the pair missing the final two games with groin and thigh issues.

Troy Deeney made his comeback against Blackpool last week and could be handed a first start since February, giving Lukas Jutkiewicz a rest from leading the forward line.

Eustace has also mentioned an illness going around the Birmingham camp, with three unnamed players missing training on Thursday.

Predicted lineups

Coventry City (3-5-2)

Wilson, McNally, Doyle, Panzo, Norton-Cuffy, Eccles, Kelly, Hamer, Wilson-Esbrand, Godden, Gyökeres

Birmingham City (4-2-3-1)

Etheridge, Colin, Long, Roberts, Trusty, Bielik, Bacuna, Khadra, Bellingham, Chong, Deeney

Ones to watch

Coventry City - Viktor Gyökeres

The super Swede has certainly impressed in the Championship this season, scoring 20 goals, a tally bettered only by Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom.

Viktor Gyökeres possesses a phenomenal all-round game, integral in Coventry's recent rise. Robins knows how to get the best out of Gyökeres and will have tactical plans for the striker ahead of this crucial Midlands derby. The 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, and the Sky Blues will be banking on their star striker to deliver this Saturday.

Birmingham City - Jobe Bellingham

With Birmingham now guaranteed Championship safety ahead of next season, John Eustace can experiment with his squad.

Jobe Bellingham has received plenty of game time in the last few weeks, playing as an attacking midfielder whilst supporting the lone striker.

Birmingham's change in system from a 3-5-2 to a 4-2-3-1 has enhanced team performances, looking much more comfortable all around the pitch. This change has benefitted Bellingham, knowing he has more freedom with two defensive midfielders behind him. Birmingham will look the spoil the party this Saturday, and with safety secured, the shackles will be off, meaning players like Bellingham can really express themselves.



Previous meetings

The last fixture between these two sides was a goalless draw at St. Andrew's all the way back in September. One of the more memorable clashes in recent history came in the FA Cup, with Birmingham beating Coventry on penalties in a Fourth Round replay. These meetings were particularly memorable as Coventry ground shared with Birmingham at the time, meaning both ties were played at St. Andrew's, with Blues having to occupy the away stands in their own stadium.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Coventry Building Society Arena, home of Coventry City F.C.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST and the match referee will be James Linnington.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, the game is not available to watch in the UK. Fans worldwide can listen to the game via either club website, for a price of £2.50 or for a £4.49 monthly pass. Match highlights will be available shortly after the full-time whistle.