Sky Bet Championship Gameweek 44 roundup: Wins in the relegation zone and playoff picture still uncertain

With very few points left to play for, the league is nearing its climax. No team has been officially relegated, with the Championship title still not mathematically secured and only two teams assured of a playoff place. Here's what happened in game-week 44...

Hull City 1-0 Watford

Watford's slump continued last Saturday, with the Hornets losing 1-0 to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Ozan Tufan's spot kick decided the contest, with the Tigers leaping up to 15th. Liam Rosenior looks to be doing a fine job for the club he played 144 times for, steadying the ship whilst maximising the playing staff at his disposal.

As for Watford, their woeful run continues, winning just once in the last eight outings. Chris Wilder's Hornets have now dropped into the bottom half of the table, and it looks improbable that Wilder will remain at Vicarage Road next season. Another season of change looks likely, a formula which looks to be taking its toll.

Coventry City 2-1 Reading

Coventry handed their top six hopes a boost, beating Reading 2-1 at the CBS Arena courtesy of goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer.

A capacity crowd watched as the Sky Blues rose to 5th, a momentous day in what could be a historic season for Mark Robins and his team.

Reading's days in the Championship may be numbered, with the six-point deduction plunging the Royals deeper into the relegation mire. Interim boss Noel Hunt has a real job on his hands, tasked with raising morale in a team winless in their last 11 Championship games.

Norwich City 0-3 Swansea City

Norwich were humiliated at Carrow Road, losing 3-0 to Swansea City in a dominant display from the visitors.

Joe Latibeaudiere, Liam Cullen and Oliver Ntcham scored in the rout, with Sam McCallum also sent off for the hosts in the first half for a last-man challenge.

Former Norwich player Russell Martin looks to have found a winning formula, propelling the Swans up to 11th, only below Norwich on goal difference. Having won his last four games, Martin may be catching the eye of his former club, with current Canaries boss David Wagner failing to galvanise the players with one win in nine games.

Burnley 1-2 QPR

By far the most shocking result of the weekend, and potentially the season.

Vincent Kompany's Clarets fell to their first home loss of the season, losing 2-1 to QPR. Sam Field and Chris Martin netted either side of a Manuel Benson wonder strike to lift themselves away from the bottom three. This win was much needed and unexpected for Gareth Ainsworth, a result that should provide so much confidence.

Burnley must now win their three remaining games to exceed 100 points, whilst QPR moved four points clear of the bottom three.

Cardiff City 1-1 Stoke City

Honours were even at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Cardiff and Stoke drawing 1-1.

Josh Laurent's header gave Stoke the lead, with Sory Kaba equalising with his eighth goal in fourteen games since joining on loan from Midtjylland in January. Kaba would have the chance to put the Bluebirds in the lead from the penalty spot on 61 minutes but saw his penalty saved by Jack Bonham.

Sabri Lamouchi's Cardiff are still in danger of relegation, two points clear of Reading with a game in hand. Stoke are 16th, with Alex Neil perhaps accessing the current state of his squad going into next season.

Bristol City 2-1 Rotherham

Andreas Weimann netted a 90th-minute winner at Ashton Gate to secure all three points for Bristol City,, heightening anxiety for Rotherham players and fans alike.

Tommy Conway put the hosts in front before Zak Vyner handed his former club a chance to score from the penalty spot. Jordan Hugill duly converted for the Millers, with Weimann scoring late to break Rotherham hearts.

Nigel Person's Robins are 14th, whilst Matt Taylor's Rotherham are 19th, three points clear of 22nd with a crucial game against Cardiff to play this Thursday where the winner will guarantee their survival.

Birmingham 0-1 Blackpool

Blackpool secured a vitally important win on a day they could've suffered relegation, beating Birmingham 1-0 at St. Andrew's.

Ian Poveda profited from a defensive mix up between Kevin Long and Neil Etheridge, converting into an empty net to send the travelling Tangerines delirious.

This result keeps Stephen Dobbie's men afloat, three points from safety with two games left. John Eustace's Birmingham are 17th, needing one more point to reach their highest tally in seven seasons.

Wigan Athletic 2-1 Millwall

Wigan may have faced relegation last weekend, but instead beat playoff-chasing Millwall 2-1 to keep their heads above water.

Will Keane and Thelo Aasgaard netted for the Latics, condemning Millwall to their second loss inside a week.

George Saville's goal did little to provoke a reaction from the Lions, who see their hopes of the top six fading, having to now rely on other results.

Shaun Maloney's men need a win against Reading on Saturday to keep their Championship status pending for the final day, whilst Gary Rowett's Millwall fall to 7th.

Preston 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Saturday night's Lancashire derby ended in a score draw, with a 94th-minute own goal from Dominic Hyam denying Blackburn all three points against Preston at Deepdale.

Rovers' Sammie Szmodics put the visitors in front, but the goal was disallowed as Szmodics used his hand to score past Freddie Woodman. Sam Gallagher scored the game's first legitimate goal, but his side couldn't hold on.

Jon Dahl Tomasson had seen it all before, as his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser mere days ago against Coventry.

Ryan Lowe's North End are 10th, with the playoffs seeming out of reach with two games remaining.



West Brom 1-2 Sunderland

West Brom missed the chance to climb into the top six, losing 2-1 to Sunderland at The Hawthorns, with the visitors moving ahead of the Baggies and into the playoff places.

John Swift's penalty gave the hosts the lead, but a second-half brace from Dennis Cirkin gave the Black Cats all three points.

Tony Mowbray masterminded a comeback against his former club, with Sunderland looking to gate-crash the playoffs in their first year back in the Championship.

As for West Brom, a win against Sheffield United would see Carlos Coberan's side move into the top six, but a win on Sunday would've surely extended their season.

Luton Town 2-1 Middlesbrough

Luton kept their slender hopes of automatic promotion alive, coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Cameron Archer gave Boro the lead with a classy takedown and finish, but the Hatters staged a second-half comeback with Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris delivering the goals.

Morris' penalty was contentious, seemingly diving as Zach Steffen slid to stop the striker, but there was no contact.

Rob Edwards and Michael Carrickcould meet in the playoffs, with both young managers doing excellent jobs at their respective clubs.