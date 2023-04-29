Notts County boss Luke Williams confident ahead of 'ferocious' Vanarama National League play-offs

Notts County boss Luke Williams said whilst his side have proven they can beat anyone, they must not underestimate the teams they face in the play-offs.

Williams spoke after The Magpies' 1-1 draw against York City on the final day of the regular Vanarama National League season, where Macaulay Langstaff's opener was cancelled out by a late Shaq Forde strike.

After the game, the 39-year-old answered questions about how Notts played, his decision to pick a strong side with second place already wrapped up, and his thoughts ahead of the play-offs.

On the performance against York City

Notts were the dominant side for most of the evening at Meadow Lane, yet The Minstermen still found a way to head home with a point to show for their efforts.

Williams was pleased with the start from his side, and said they created more than enough chances to score more.

He also praised his opponents, singling out goalkeeper Ryan Whitley, who made several vital stops, including a 96th minute fingertip save to put Langstaff's header over the bar to keep his side level.

The former Swindon manager was more critical of how his team played in the latter stages of the tie, when they took their foot off the gas and failed to see out the win.

"I thought much of it was very good, it's very difficult to play against a deep block and York did that brilliantly well, but we still did create clear-cut openings.

"We struck first and then we could've scored again, I think the goalkeeper [Ryan Whitley] had the performance of his life I'm sure.

"Then, we stopped applying the maximum pressure, and we didn't take the territory as well as we could've done, and that was disappointing because I feel like we loosened our grip when the margin was not big enough to do that."

On fielding a strong squad ahead of the play-offs

Given that The Magpies' next game will be a play-off semi final, many expected that Williams would rest players in an effort to avoid picking up any injuries.

However, the hosts started with a very strong side for the game despite it effectively meaning nothing for them, with key players Langstaff and Ruben Rodrigues both getting a full 90 minutes.

Williams said he is lucky to have access to a very talented group of players, meaning that he is able to play so many of them across the season.

He also suggested that the team he fielded was just as capable as the side which started last week, when they were without Langstaff, who has now netted 42 goals this campaign.

"We go strong every week I believe, I think the strength of the team is more a perception from outside.

"Last week, I think people would have thought that the team was weaker, but we scored five goals on the road and on an artificial pitch, which is tough.

"The team is picked depending on many things, but it was a strong side, but last week was a strong side as well.

"We have a lot of good players and we're very fortunate to have that, so it's about selecting the right ones for the right day."

On his expectations for the play-offs

As a result of their second place finish in the Vanarama National League, The Magpies advance straight into the semi final of the play-offs, and will face the winner of the game between Barnet and Boreham Wood.

Williams said his team has every right to believe they can achieve promotion back to League Two, having had four seasons away from EFL football.

He did also concede that it will not be an easy task to win the play-offs, and said he expects a 'ferocious' semi final.

"I think if we can't be confident going into the games then there's something wrong, because we've done everything to prove to ourselves that we can match anybody in the division.

"We should be confident but we must be ready for a ferocious game, because to be overconfident would be a mistake.

"But yes, for sure, we should believe in ourselves."