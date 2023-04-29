Notts County 1-1 York City: Late goals in either half sees Magpies and Minstermen draw

Macaulay Langstaff and Shaq Forde scored late on in either half as Notts County played out a 1-1 draw with York City to end their regular season at Meadow Lane.

The visitors defended well throughout the tie, but were broken down in first half added time by a moment of quality from Langstaff, who has torn apart the Vanarama National League this campaign.

It was not a match winning goal however, as Forde was given time and space to slot home an equaliser for York against the odds to end the season with a point.

Sam Austin also had chances for the hosts, but The Minstermen were able to hold off their opponents, as their survival in the division was confirmed.

Story of the match

Luke Williams handed top scorer Langstaff a start having started on the bench in the win against Maidstone the week before, amid the upcoming play-off push.

Ruben Rodrigues was also part of a very strong Magpies side, as Notts looked to end the regular season strongly.

Mikey Morton started with Ryan Whitley between the sticks and Maxim Kouogun and Mark Ellis as the central defensive pairing.

Maziar Kouhyar and Lenell John-Lewis were the danger men for The Minstermen in attack.

Langstaff nearly handed Notts the perfect start when the ball was crossed into him, but it was deflected behind for a corner which was cleared.

Sam Austin nearly found himself in on goal seconds later, but he could not quite bring the ball under control.

Rodrigues nearly fired in a stunning opener when his free kick from range flashed just wide of the post in the 13th minute.

Aaron Nemane's shot was well blocked a few minutes later, as the hosts began to gain control of the tie.

Alex Whittle looked to break up the other end, but the flag was raised against him.

Langstaff teed up Austin inside the box as The Magpies continued to try and break the deadlock, but his shot went well over the bar.

The 26-year-old striker forced a smart stop from Whitley when he received the ball in space, shifted well and shot minutes later.

Kouhyar and Whittle then found themselves in acres of space and looked certain to give York an unlikely lead, only for the linesman to raise his flag against Whittle.

A pass from York's defence aimed to John-Lewis was far too long, much to the striker's frustration, but gaps were beginning to show in Williams' side's defence.

Nemane and Rodrigues tried to fashion a chance, but they were well marshalled away from goal.

The Portuguese midfielder volleyed goalward around the half an hour mark, but the effort was well blocked by Ellis.

The defender had to be alert again soon after to turn the ball behind for a corner on the left flank, which worked its way to Rodrigues, who could not steer the ball away from a blue shirt trying to block the shot.

Langstaff and John Bostock then tried their luck from range, but both were easily saved as The Minstermen continued to hold firm in defence.

A dangerous cross floated into Rodrigues had the visitors worried, but the ball was just too high for him.

Notts continued to try and force an opener before half time, as Bostock hit the wall from a free kick.

It was York who had the more dangerous set piece before the interval though, as a free kick from the by-line was floated into Kouogun, who despite his best efforts, could not quite meet it.

Langstaff tried to put the ball across goal with players in support, but Whitley rushed off his line to claim the cross.

Last gasp Langstaff

Just as the half looked to be petering out, Notts County's deadly striker notched his 42nd goal of the season.

With seconds left of the first half, he occupied a great area and dinked the keeper to undo all of York's hard work before the interval to make the score 1-0 at the break.

Kouhyar tried to level the tie early on in the second half, but he was well tackled by Rawlinson.

Bostock's free kick just outside the area was well saved to keep the score at 1-0 in the 50th minute.

Rodrigues tried to pick out Nemane, but his threaded pass was well intercepted.

Kouhyar went for goal from a tight angle, but it was easily saved by Sam Slocombe.

Substitute Richard Brindley tried to double the hosts' lead, but his shot was turned behind for a corner which was wasted.

Whitley made a superb fingertip save to deny Austin as the game passed the hour mark.

The 22-year-old was again on hand to keep out Cedwyn Scott after his deflected header looked to be heading in.

Langstaff came close to doubling his tally when he beat the goalkeeper but struck the post.

There was a brief moment of concern for the striker, who went down holding his ankle following a challenge from his shot, but he was able to continue.

Gus Mafuta's speculative effort from range could not test Slocombe, as York tried to get back into the game.

York's late leveller

Their late equaliser arrived in the 88th minute, as Forde came off the bench to slot home having been given time and space to convert the chance.

It sparked wonderful scenes in the away end, who had been very loud all afternoon.

Langstaff had a wondeful headed chance late on to steal the points at the death, but it was well saved.

Full time saw York secure a superb point at Meadow Lane to end their campaign.

They defended well and struck late to end what has been a successful first season back in the Vanarama National League for them.

Player of the match

Picking a Player of the Match award is normally quite easy when Notts County play, and Saturday night was no different.

Langstaff provide the moment of quality his side needed to give his side the lead with a delightful finish, once again showing his quality in what has been a remarkable season for the striker.

Whilst it was not the winning strike, he caused the York defence all sorts of problems, and but for some incredible defending, would have scored more.

He will hope to carry that form into the play-offs, as Notts look for a return to EFL football.