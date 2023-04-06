"We know it is going to be a tough test" - York boss Michael Morton previews Chesterfield trip

Off the back of a stellar performance and victory over playoff hopefuls Barnet on Monday, York City are back in action on Good Friday.

Even though they move further clear of relegation, safety isn't guaranteed yet and a few more points will be necessary for City to confirm their spot in the fifth tier for a second season.

Chesterfield are the next opponents for the Minstermen, and they also have something at stake - a third-place finish is the target, and Michael Morton's side could well put a dent into them hopes with a result.

"A tough test"

The Minstermen come up against a side unbeaten in their last seven matches and haven't conceded in 407 minutes, so certainly not an easy team to break down.

After a huge win over Barnet on Monday, the pressure to go and get something in Derbyshire is slightly eased due to the now eight-point gap between them and the drop zone.

However, there is still a lot more football to be played before the end of the season, and manager Michael Morton believes, "50 points would keep you up."

Speaking on his upcoming opponents, the City boss said, "(Chesterfield) are a really good side, I have heard a lot of good stuff about them, about the manager in terms of his experience.

"I have watched them and with their squad, in any other year, they would go on and win this league.

"We know it is going to be a tough test but these lads love these battles so we look forward to it."

Many Spireites fans put their inability to keep up with the likes of Wrexham and Notts County down to the fact they don't have an outright goalscorer, yet with goals distributed across the squad, it could make it difficult for York to shut them out.

"If you look at where the goals come from, there's a variety of players that contribute. I watched a couple of games yesterday - I think there were four different goalscorers across that so they are very hard to pin down but when you are playing against quality sides, that's what you have got to respect."

Chesterfield will prove a tough test for the Minstermen on Friday (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Importance of Forde

It is fair to say, the key to York City's survival in the National League so far is 18-year-old Shaqai Forde.

Since coming in on loan from Watford in late December, the young striker has excelled, leaping through the goal charts and up to second, with only captain Lenell John-Lewis bagging more.

In total, Forde has tallied up a hugely crucial eight goals, including a debut hat-trick, so his presence has been vital in the second half of an average season for Morton's Minstermen.

The assistant manager expressed his delight for the forward during his pre-match talks:

"He has been really important since he has come in. He's scored some real critical goals for us.

"We also know we have to manage him a little bit as well in terms of his hamstring and his back but he looks like he is raring to go and fully fit.

"I thought he took his goal really well, I know he was disappointed that he didn't take the second one but that's Shaq - he just wants to get on the pitch and get as many goals and assists as he can."

Shaq Forde's goalscoring record with the Minstermen may just be the key to survival (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

The absentees

It comes as no surprise that goalkeeper Ethan Ross is set to miss yet another game following his February concussion, and ongoing recovery.

Morton confirmed this to Jorvik Radio: "Ethan Ross won't be involved tomorrow.

"Ryan Fallowfield isn't quite ready yet, he has just had his first training session back today, but hopefully should be ready for Monday."

Fallowfield was missing from the team in the last outing, the reason also being a concussion suffered in training, while midfield ever-present Dan Pybus' injury keeps him out for a third successive game.

"Dan has not been back on the pitch yet, so he is still in the gym. We are expecting him to be back in next Wednesday or Thursday."