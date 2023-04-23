"We want more" - Melissa Phillips previews Liverpool challenge

Brighton travel to Prenton Park today to face Liverpool in the Women's Super League, as they look to build momentum in the WSL relegation battle.

The Seagulls go into the game on the back of a 3-2 win over Everton, meaning they moved out of the relegation zone.

Elisabeth Terland scored the winner and bagged a brace in the game, with Katie Robinson also helping Melissa Phillips' side on their way to their first victory in the WSL since November.

Having been appointed the new Brighton boss during the international break, Phillips spoke to VAVEL ahead of this afternoon's clash with Liverpool.

Belief from victory is vital

Having not won a game in the WSL in 2023, it looked as though confidence was at an all-time low for Brighton.

Whilst they earnt a place in the FA Cup Semi-Final, their league form has been relatively poor.

However, their victory over Everton was vital in order to give them hope going into the closing stages of the WSL campaign.

Phillips stated that having that belief is crucial going into Liverpool and beyond:

"It's huge (the belief). To get a result this quickly does wonders for the belief in the group and the direction we want to move," she said

Brighton claimed their first WSL victory since November against Everton last week (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"We want more. We have to continue to ask more of ourselves to really challenge the level we are currently at to move forward.

"We want to earn a clean sheet. The work that goes into that is not easy in this league because it is one of the best leagues in the world.

"It's making sure the message lands and not trying to throw too much at them at once.

"For us right now it is about building mentality and shifting the mindset. We want to be difficult to beat.

"There is so much quality, it is just about having direction.

"The more we can become on the same page the more players will start to thrive in their roles."

Yellow cards show that the players care

After the Everton victory, Phillips spoke about the need to improve both in performance but also discipline.

Brighton picked up three yellow cards against the Toffees, whilst also picking up three in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Manchester United.

However, Phillips also believes that whilst they need to be careful, it shows the players care about retaining their WSL status:

"It shows they care. Absolutely no doubt that everyone in the building cares about the trajectory and the direction of the women's side of it.

"How that translates on the pitch is that we want to be organised.

"We want to be gritty, difficult to break down and we want to make sure there is persistent pressure on the ball. As such you are going to pick up a few cautions in that."

Challenge of Liverpool

Brighton face a Liverpool side who have had a mixed but relatively successful season.

They sit in 8th place and have a six-point gap between themselves and bottom side Leicester City.

Phillips believes it will be a difficult game but has reiterated the need to focus on themselves:

"It is always a difficult place to go and play, you see that with a lot of their results this season.

Liverpool have held a mid table place for large parts of this season (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"They are an incredibly hard-working team. We know we will have to match that effort.

"We just want to continue the form we are on and continue improving from there.

"It's about continuing on our form and maintaining focus on that."

Brighton face Liverpool this afternoon at Prenton Park, April 23, in a 14:00 BST kick-off in the WSL.