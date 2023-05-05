Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City: Maanum curler secures points as Arsenal bounce back

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Frida Maanum of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Meadow Park on May 05, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After a disappointing week, Frida Maanum's splendid finish secured three precious points for Arsenal in a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

The Gunners were beaten semi-finalists in the Women's Champions League on Sunday after a 119th-minute goal sent them crashing out at the hands of Wolfsburg.

But they were looking to bounce back against a Leicester City side that had come into form as they put together back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Reading.

Janina Leitzig has been a revelation for Leicester since arriving in the East Midlands in January, and she was heroic again for the Foxes as she saved Katie McCabe's penalty in the opening exchanges.

Leicester frustrated Arsenal in the first half with the Gunners struggling to break down a resilient Foxes defence.

But a moment of brilliance from Maanum proved to be the difference as the Norwegian curled a beauty into the top right corner to secure all three crucial points in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Story of the Match

Jonas Eidevall shuffled his pack after their late defeat against Wolfsburg last weekend. Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo replaced the ever-present Manuela Zinsberger while Steph Catley was replaced by youngster Kathrine Kuhl.

Willie Kirk made two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 4-0 in a crucial win on Saturday. Remy Siemsen and goalscorer Carrie Jones drop to the bench, with Sam Tierney and Molly Pike replacing them.

Arsenal had an early opportunity to take control of the game after Hannah Cain dangled a leg and tripped McCabe just inside the box. McCabe stepped up and took it herself, but was denied by the outstretched arm of Leitzig.

The Gunners have beaten Leicester in all three of their last WSL meetings scoring 13 goals in the process, but the Foxes were frustrating Arsenal in the opening exchanges.

Kuhl almost found the opener as she dribbled a chipped effort narrowly wide of the left post after Victoria Pelova found her with a square ball across the box.

Arsenal were dominant with the home side knocking up nine efforts in the opening half, but Leicester were standing resilient and had made it through the first half without conceding a massive chance other than the penalty.

The home side were quick out the blocks in the second half. Eidevall looked to have injected some much-needed enthusiasm into a lacklustre Arsenal performance.

Eidevall's side were dominating large swathes of possession as they searched for the all-important opener. But Leicester were beginning to grow into the game as they grew in confidence as Whelan and Tierney put too comfortable headers on target.

The Foxes continue to threaten and had a penalty shout of their own as D'Angelo clattered into Cain, but the goalkeeper appears to get a touch on the ball.

But Arsenal dealt the sucker punch just as it looked like Leicester were growing in belief. Arsenal's first attempt on goal produced a wonderstrike. McCabe took a quick throw to find Jodie Taylor who finds Maanum who caresses a delicious, curled effort into the far top right corner, giving Leitzig no chance.

Maanum fancied another goal as she took aim from range but this time Leitzig shuffled across to tip the ball over the bar.

This game was quickly developing into the Maanum show. This time she stepped up to take a free-kick and curls it over the wall and onto the bar. Inches away from another for Maanum.

Other than the penalty and the goal, Arsenal have struggled to break down a well-drilled Leicester defence. But the visitors were a goal behind thanks to a sublime finish from the Norwegian midfielder.

The fourth official indicated ten minutes of added time which injected some hope into a dejected Leicester side that were set to lose their first game in three matches.

But Leicester failed to create any late opportunity and the points remained in London.

Player of the Match

The Norwegian was ineffective in the opening 45 minutes, but a change by Eidevall pushed her forward, and she could have had a hat-trick by the end of the night.

Her finish was a delight that came at a crucial point in the game just as it looked like Leicester were growing into the game.