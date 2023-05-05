Melissa Phillips: Our belief to win is growing

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips has encouraged her side to continue their upwards trajectory, as they prepare to face West Ham United this weekend.

The Seagulls are coming off the back of a 2-2 draw away at Tottenham last Sunday, and while they didn’t get the result they necessarily wanted, Phillips was pleased with the performance of her side.

“You could look at the game and say we were disappointed not to come away with the three points, especially after being ahead twice.

“But we grow so much in games, especially in the second half, we create chances right up until the final whistle.

“That belief to win and the belief in our performances is growing and that’s what we can take away from the game.”

Brighton led twice in the game, but Spurs pegged them back to get a draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Phillips, who’s managing in the WSL for the first time, says it shows how fine the margins are in matches, but says her side is growing and working to reduce those margins.

“Every game is a competitive one in this league. The points between a win and a loss are defined by really fine margins.

“We look at the goals we’ve conceded, and the details are so fine.

“Whether it’s shifting a yard or two in position, or maintaining space between units, we have to be sharp to make sure the result matches what we want out of the game.”

Taking pressure away

Without a doubt, being involved in a relegation battle, no matter what league you play in, tests the mental resolve of any player.

Phillips is aware of this, but is keen to take pressure away from players, in order for them to play at their best.

“We’ve played our best football when we’re not under pressure. If we make more of the situation than what it is, then we start focusing on things out of our control.

“If we start focusing on things in our control, that’s where the pressure begins to disappear.

“I’ve asked the girls to let me take that pressure on and us as a staff, so that they can play with freedom.”

Phillips highlighted the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United as a time the team thrived without pressure, and she’s hoping her side can express more freedom between now and the end of the season.

“You look at the performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup, for example, we played with a real freedom, and it put us in a position to be competitive throughout the game.

“It’s certainly not a situation we’re making bigger than it actually is, but we’re aware of the task at hand and that we can chip away in training and prepare for each match.”

One month in

Sunday’s match at the Broadfield Stadium will mark exactly one month into Phillips’ reign at the club.

The manager was full of praise for the club and hopes the Seagulls can keep building in the WSL.

“I feel like I’ve been here longer than a month! It’s been fantastic and it’s such an exciting project to get stuck into.

“The platform that we have is unbelievable, the investment in resources from the board has been incredible, unparalleled to any places I’ve been to before.

“In terms of the group, there is an eagerness and motivation to end the league on a high. We know we have a handful of opportunities left on the table to push on and see how much we can build.”

West Ham analysis

This weekend, West Ham make the short trip to the South Coast. The Hammers are yet to win a game in the WSL this year, but Phillips knows it won’t be an easy task.

“We’re not placing any emphasis on West Ham’s position or form going into this game. We know they have quality all over the pitch and we will prepare for them accordingly.”

The last time these two played was at the beginning of November, with Brighton coming away with a 5-4 win, in what was a pulsating game.

Phillips emphasised that the result last year shows that anything can happen in this league, and no opponent should be taken lightly.

“We’re going to do our work and preparation, and make sure the team understands how to exploit the opposition and what they have to be prepared for equally on the other side of the ball.

“It was a bit of a wild game the last time they faced off against West Ham, so we know we have to be prepared for any game no matter the opponent, especially in this league.”