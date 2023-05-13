Roberto De Zerbi insists Brighton 'are not in such good condition' as the Seagulls take-on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has explained that Brighton has ‘big respect’ for the Gunners, ahead of their trip to north London on Sunday.

‘We are still disappointed about the last game

It has been an outstanding season for the Seagulls, but Brighton were embarrassed on Bank Holiday Monday as Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League football next season.

Dwight McNeil celebrates with teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure [Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images]

An unlikely goalscorer Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil scored twice as Jason Steele’s own goal added salt to the wounds – Alexis Mac Allister struck for the ten-time this campaign, which was the only positive for Brighton.

"We are still disappointed about the last result, but I think on Sunday, we will be ready to try and win the game,” he explained.

"We need to be in the right condition, In the Premier League, you always have to play every match at your best - at 100% of your ability.”

‘Arsenal are a great team’

De Zerbi's side has at least found the back of the net in 11 successive away games - while keeping just two clean sheets on the road - and the Seagulls have remarkably won three of their last four trips to Emirates.

Brighton’s last league fixture at the Emirates saw goals Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard end a seven-game winless run – since then, Mwepu has been forced to retire whilst Trossard joined the Gunners In January.

However, a potential defeat on Sunday could see Brighton lose consecutive Premier League matches for just the second time in 2022-23.

“Arsenal are a great team, they deserve to be fighting for the title and we have big respect for them, but I am only focussed on us." De Zerbi explained.

"We are fighting for a big target, and we need to push with passion and courage.”

Leandro Trossard nets hat-trick for Brighton against Liverpool [Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]

“Leandro is a fantastic player.”

Since Trossard swapped blue and white for red, he has certainly been an important signing for Mikel Arteta’s side before the return of Gabriel Jesus.

The Belgium forward has netted once and assisted eight times for the Gunners since his arrival in January.

In De Zerbi’s first game in charge against Liverpool in September, Trossard became the third player to score a hat-trick against the Reds at Anfield.

The Italian head coach expressed his feeling towards the former Brighton player, he said: "Leandro is a fantastic player. He was for us, and he still is for Arsenal.”

"Now we have other players, and I am proud of them, I only want to think of them."

Evan Ferguson controls the ball [Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images]

Teams news ahead of the trip to the capital

De Zerbi has said Adam Webster and Solly March will not feature in the game against Arsenal, as Joel Veltman looks likely to miss out, too, however, Evan Ferguson is fit to start.

"Solly March, Adam Webster won't be available for Sunday, but Evan Ferguson is,” De Zerbi confirmed.

"We are not in such good condition, but we will decide on the squad tomorrow,”

“For the last five games we won't have so many players and we will have to organise step by step.”

Targets throughout the season

As previously mentioned, it has been an outstanding season for the Seagulls, at the time of writing, they currently sit seventh in the Premier League after their ninth-place finish the season before – a constant improvement every year.

However, there always was uncertainly when Graham Potter left Brighton, a month into the season to join Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel was sacked, but that was proved wrong with the appointment of De Zerbi – the Seagulls have broken their record points tally, already this campaign.

Surely Brighton would have taken another mid-table finish but throughout this season, they have always been fighting for European football.

"Before I started working here, the target was a tenth place [finish] and in two months, we have switched it to the Champions League.”

"We have a different vision. In football, you lose if you don't believe."

Levi Colwill on the ball [Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images]

De Zerbi admits Brighton will ‘struggle’ to find a replacement for Levi Colwill

The young English defender has been a regular starter for the Seagulls, since his arrival on loan.

Brighton are reportedly keen on extending Colwill’s loan as De Zerbi was full of praise for the defender, “I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years. He’s a good guy, I think he’s improving a lot”

He explained why it would be difficult to replace Colwill, “It’s difficult to find another centre-back, left centre-back, with his quality.”

“I hope he can stay with us.”