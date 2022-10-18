Roberto De Zerbi refuses to deem Brighton "unlucky" after their goalless draw against Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion's new manager Roberto De Zerbi insists he will not blame his side's dip in form as "unlucky" or "unfair" as his search for a first win as Brighton's head coach continues.

Brighton were held to a dull stalemate at the Amex against a Nottingham Forest side who have picked up just six points from their opening 11 games following their return to the Premier League.

After a lifeless opening 25 minutes, the Seagulls began to assert their dominance, creating a flurry of chances starting with defender Joel Veltman's strike from close range which he blasted over the target.

This was shortly followed by Leandro Trossard's acrobatic, right-footed volley which struck the top of the crossbar on the half-hour mark.

Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson made some very impressive saves to keep Brighton at bay, saving the best till last when his strong right-handed save parried Pascal Gross' close-range volley to safety.

Brighton fail to score for a third successive game

De Zerbi praised his side's performance despite their lack of an attacking threat.

"I don't want to speak about the result unfair or unlucky. I want to speak that these players have chosen the way to take the result. Today enjoy a lot to watch this game."

De Zerbi addressed the areas of improvement needed for Brighton.

"Now I'm thinking about the improvement I can do. We have to work to decide the best solution in the last 25 metres."

"We have to work to create more solutions about attacking the space, about the combination in the small spaces."

Nottingham Forest remain three points from safety despite first away clean sheet of the season

Steve Cooper describes the result as "a good point" even though Forest remain in the drop zone, though moving up to 19th.

"To be on the run that we're on, you know to show that spirit and that fight and that commitment to the game plan pleases me really because they didn't look like a set of players that were kicked in the teeth on the weekend and are not winning games."

Cooper praised goalkeeper Dean Henderson whose heroic saves helped Forest to their second clean sheet of the season.

"Dean's made great saves second half obviously and really happy for him to get the clean sheet. You know he's a really good goalkeeper I'm so happy that he's with us."

Henderson also reflected on the result and gave recognition to his teammates even though he will take the limelight.

"Every point's so valuable at this moment in time."

"The boys out there, they were warriors tonight. Every man just ran their socks off."

The result leaves Brighton in seventh but a win would've meant their best start to a domestic campaign in a decade.

It seems as though the wheels have started to come off after their flying start to the season under former manager Graham Potter. Although they are still in the European spots, the Seagulls have failed to convert in each of their last three games, two of those against teams below them in the table.

De Zerbi's side also faces a challenging fixture schedule in the build-up to the World Cup, including games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal within their upcoming four fixtures.

As for Nottingham Forest, they sit three points adrift of safety, and they too, face a tough schedule hosting Liverpool next Saturday, followed by a visit to London rivals Arsenal the following Sunday.

However, a point on the road will encourage Cooper's side, who lifted from the bottom of the table for the first time since the international break. Perhaps the World Cup will serve as a blessing in disguise and provide Forest with a chance to reset over the winter period.