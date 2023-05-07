Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point, after securing an impressive 2-0 win away at Newcastle.

This afternoon's victory has now confirmed a top-two finish for Mikel Arteta's side who ended last year's campaign in fifth.

Captain Martin Odegaard opened the scoring with a 25-yard strike following an overturned penalty decision for the home side.

A second-half own goal from Fabian Schar, created by Gabriel Martinelli, sealed the three points for the Gunners, handing Newcastle only their second home defeat of the season.

The Magpies will look to return to winning ways as they visit Elland Road next week, with Champions League qualification still firmly in their grasp.

Here is how the players rated at St James' Park:

Newcastle

Nick Pope - 8/10

Despite being beaten by Odegaard's strike from distance, the Newcastle keeper made numerous impressive saves to reduce the score-line.

Nick Pope making a save (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier - 6/10

The Magpie's right-back struggled at times against an in-form Gabriel Martinelli but did attempt to provide an attacking outlet.

Sven Botman - 7/10

Kept Gabriel Jesus quiet throughout the game, however the Newcastle centre-back should've done better during the build-up for the first goal.

Fabian Schar - 6/10

Despite conceding the own goal that left a comeback out of Newcastle's reach, Schar helped out defensively and enjoyed a headed effort of his own.

Dan Burn - 7/10

Dealt well with the usually dangerous threat of winger Bukayo Saka.

Joelinton - 6/10

Battled hard throughout the game but wasn't his usual standard of performance.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

Similarly to Joelinton, it wasn't his finest performance. The Brazilian's strike led to the overturned penalty and he controlled the Newcastle midfield but was caught out on several occasions.

Joe Willock - 7/10

Provided a few huge opportunities for his side, denied by Aaron Ramsdale and Granit Xhaka. Great energy which slowly fizzled out as the game went on.

Jacob Murphy - 7/10

His early opportunity almost gifted Newcastle the lead before striking the woodwork; created some chances but lacked quality today.

Callum Wilson - 6/10

Competed with the Arsenal defenders during the game but lacked a presence in front of goal.

Alexander Isak - 7/10

Provided an attacking outlet throughout the game. He consistently tracked back too and came close to scoring early in the second half.

Substitutes:

Miguel Almiron (65') - 6/10

Failed to provide an impact from the bench.

Anthony Gordon (78') - N/A

Allan Saint-Maximin (78') - N/A

Matt Targett (82') - N/A

Elliot Anderson (82') - N/A

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 9/10

The Arsenal keeper made some outstanding saves to keep the clean sheet, including Schar's close-range header.

Ben White - 6/10

An average and quiet performance from the Gunners' right-back.

Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Looked composed on the ball throughout the game despite an early penalty scare for handball.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Led the Arsenal back-line successfully and played an important role in keeping the clean sheet with some important challenges.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

Appeared to struggle defensively during the game and lacked an attacking presence too.

Jorginho - 8/10

Controlled the Arsenal midfield alongside Odegaard, created a couple of chances and assisted the opener.

Martin Odegaard - 9/10

An excellent performance from the Norwegian who opened the scoring with a superb strike and was involved in every attack.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Denied Willock with a vital challenge but failed to keep a cool head throughout the game.

Bukayo Saka - 5/10

Found it difficult up against Burn and missed an opportunity in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Similarly to Saka, Jesus struggled up against the physical Newcastle duo of Botman and Schar.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

Created the second goal and provided an attacking outlet. The Brazilian enjoyed success from the left wing against Trippier and also struck the woodwork.

Martinelli creating the Schar OG (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Kieran Tierney (60') - 6/10

Thomas Partey (80') - N/A

Leandro Trossard (80') - N/A

Reiss Nelson (87') - N/A

Eddie Nketiah (87') - N/A