Gallas: Chelsea have too many problems to progress in Champions League, and Boehly is to blame

William Gallas has spoken out on the prospects of his former club Chelsea, saying that he does not think that they will advance into this year's UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and that they will not be able to get passed Real Madrid.

Todd not up to the job:

The frenchman, who made 159 appearances for the West Londoners over a five year period, was unequivocal in his belief that owner Todd Boehly is to blame for the poor season that Chelsea are having, citing the managerial changes he has made, as "mistakes". Gallas said:

"When Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel, people said that is normal because of the results. But after Todd Boehly decided to go for (Graham) Potter instead, he sacked him too, it looks like he made a mistake again.

"They know they won’t qualify for the Champions League so for me I think he should have kept Potter until the end of the season because they still qualified for the quarter-final of the Champions League, so everything was focused on that.

"So I don’t understand why they sacked him, it was the wrong decision from Boehly in my opinion."

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has come under criticism from William Gallas | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson via Getty Images

And, Gallas, who won back to back Premier League titles with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, did not stop there, suggesting that the American owner, who purchased the club last year, is unadjusted to life in the top tier of English football, saying:

"The Potter sacking is not the first time Boehly has made a mistake. Since he’s bought Chelsea, he’s made many mistakes. He’s sacked two managers in one season. He spent around £600m.

"He has sacked many of the medical staff, he recently sacked the groundsmen too! All this in a period of not even one year. But in the end, where are the results?

"Football is different in England to how sports are in America. The players are on the pitch and if they don’t perform you have to blame them, but I would suggest some blame lies with the owner too."

Sacking Graham Potter was a "mistake" according to Gallas | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

Lampard has taken "big risk"

Turning his attention to Chelsea's current manager, and his former teammate Frank Lampard, Gallas stated that he thinks that the club's record goalscorer has taken a "big risk" in returning to the Stamford Bridge dug out, saying that he "doesn't know why Lampard has come back". He said:

"I don’t know why Frank Lampard has come back as interim manager. If he doesn’t have a positive impact, he won’t be kept on. But if he gets some good results, maybe he will stay. I don’t think he came at the right time, you have eight games to play in the Premier League. He’s lost the first one and now they have to play against Real Madrid.

"When you are in charge, you have to know the players really well and he doesn’t have the time to put his ideas across. For me he’s taken a big risk.

"I know Frank loves the club so when he had the opportunity, he jumped."

Gallas believes former teammate Lampard has taken a "big risk" in returning to Chelsea as interim manager. | Photo Credit Odd Anderson via Getty Images

Gallas scored 12 goals for Chelsea before he made an acrimonious departure to London rivals Arsenal, and when reminiscing on his playing days, he said that although he felt that Lampard was a "leader", he didn't have an inkling that he would have a career in management. Saying that he did not see the "signs":

"I didn’t see any signs from Lampard during our playing days that he would go on to become a manager. We were really focused on winning games so I never saw Lampard speak about tactics, for example. I didn’t think he was going to be a manager. He had that leadership quality though."

Where Next?

Looking ahead to next season, and Chelsea's next permanent manager, Gallas acknowledged the rumours surrounding former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, and thinks that this would be an "exciting" prospect, and an opportunity for Boehly to make up for his poor decisions to date. Highlighting how Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has utilised a "Spanish style" of play to achieve success, Gallas believes this could also benefit Chelsea, he said:

"Enrique would bring a Spanish style to Chelsea. He’s won trophies, so he has a lot of experience he can bring. He can bring something new too. He also has to know what players he needs to try and win the league, so I think it will be a good fit.

"It’s very difficult now to find the right manager for clubs now, as they don’t have time to show what they can do. Pep Guardiola showed how to win trophies with City. So it will be interesting to see if Enrique can do the same thing.

"It will be a great challenge for him."

It remains to be seen in which direction Todd Boehly will turn to try and improve performances for Chelsea, but it is clear that whoever is at the helm, the squad faces a complete overhaul this summer, but with European football looking unlikely next season, they will struggle to compete in the transfer market against their rivals who can offer that higher level of competition. Who they are able to employ as their manager could be a key factor in who stays and who goes and if they can turn things around under Boehly.

This interview was provided by Genting Casino: https://www.gentingcasino.com/

Please gamble responsibly, Be Gamble Aware: begambleaware.org