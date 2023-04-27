Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Magpies edge closer to Champions League with another emphatic win

An emphatic 1-4 win at Goodison Park extended Newcastle's gap from fifth-placed Aston Villa to eight points, further solidifying the prospects of what seems to be inevitable UEFA Champions League qualification for the visitors.

It was an energetic start to the game from Everton, but one they failed to capitalise on, which they will ultimately strongly regret.

Callum Wilson struck from close range to give Newcastle the lead in the 28th minute and Everton's subsequent efforts to draw level proved unsuccessful.

Instead, a late avalanche of goals – four in nine minutes – only went towards adding further gloss to the final scoreline for the visitors.

Joelinton doubled the visitors' lead on 72 minutes, with Wilson adding another and Jacob Murphy scoring the last goal of the game to complete a frenetic ending.

The hosts, who only contributed towards that spell through a Dwight McNeil corner which ran all the way through into the far corner, remain in the relegation zone and two points away from 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

A crucial clash on Monday evening against fellow strugglers, Leicester City, awaits the Toffees, as time continues running out for them to ensure Premier League safety again.

Story of the match

Three changes for Sean Dyche's side which battled to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park saw Ben Godfrey, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure come into the XI in the places of Mason Holgate, James Garner and Demarai Gray.

Newcastle produced three changes of their own, providing some slight rotation to the XI which dismantled Tottenham at St. James' Park. Matt Targett replaced Dan Burn at left-back, while Miguel Almiron and Wilson came into the forward line, in the places of the brace-scoring pair, Murphy and Alexander Isak.

The hosts started the game fairly positively, with it being easy to forget that the gap between the two teams in the Premier League table was a whole 31 points.

As such, there was no lightning start for Howe's team – akin to what they produced during their phenomenal opening spell on Sunday against Tottenham.

Idrissa Gueye's free-kick from the edge of the box shortly after the 10-minute mark passed failed to trouble Nick Pope – the attempt was sent narrowly over the bar.

A dangerous breakaway for the hosts resulted in Dominic Calvert-Lewin being well defended, just about, by Sven Botman, as the forward was played in on goal following Abdoulaye Doucoure's powerful midfield run.

The Magpies' struggles seemed to continue, as non-threatening efforts by McNeil and Calvert-Lewin came, with no immediate response from the visitors.

It was in the 28th minute when Newcastle finally clicked into gear and managed to go ahead after a very rare foray forward.

Joelinton found some space to carry the ball forward and into the box down the left side. After an eventual shuffle inside and shot at Jordan Pickford, the Brazilian's effort was parried by the goalkeeper, but only directly ahead of him and into the path of Wilson for the forward to tap-in a rebound in from close range.

An opening goal which had not been coming seemed to significantly take the sting out of the home crowd. Leading up to half-time, Everton failed to generate any chances and significant pressure on the visitors.

Calvert-Lewin, played through on goal, had the ball in the back of the net after a chip over the onrushing Pope, but he was subsequently flagged offside and after a lengthy VAR review, the on-pitch decision was upheld.

As such, the hosts went into the break behind, with work to do in the second half in order to pick up a much-needed result in this crucial clash.

Instead, within the first minute following the restart, Joe Willock came so close to doubling the Magpies' lead. The midfielder's effort was destined for the back of Pickford's net, but a block from James Tarkowski, as the ball flew past the goalkeeper, redirected it for a corner.

The Toffees responded seven minutes later with a substantial chance of their own. Alex Iwobi rode the challenge of Targett and found a through ball to Calvert-Lewin, with the forward's effort from inside of the box leaving Pope with a straight-forward save to make.

A half-chance for Doucoure and a VAR check for a penalty at the opposite end, after a hefty challenge on Sean Longstaff, led to the intensity of the game increasing as the clock ticked towards and past the hour mark.

Long-range attempts from Wilson and Amadou Onana followed, as the Everton players and crowd grew increasingly frustrated at the perceived time-wasting from Longstaff, who still seemed to be feeling the effects of the earlier tackle.

Willock almost produced a moment of magic as he controlled the second ball from a corner and produced a fantastic volley destined for the far corner from outside of the box, but Pickford's diving save was equally impressive.

Even though Willock could not find the back of the net himself, he only had to wait a minute more to earn a goal contribution.

After receiving the ball on the left side, he spun, drove towards the goal-line and dug out a perfect cross with his left foot while under pressure. Joelinton was left with the task to head the ball on target towards the far corner, which he did comfortably.

If the game was not put to bed with that, it certainly was as Wilson doubled his own tally just three minutes later.

Bruno Guimaraes comfortably ran through the midfield, towards the Everton third and picked out Wilson on the edge of the box with a simple pass. The forward had the time and space to control the ball and produce a splendid, curled effort – one which Pickford's sprawling dive could not keep out of the far corner this time.

It was a fairly damning goal to concede from an Everton perspective – making it all way too easy for Guimaraes and Wilson to combine.

Fabian Schär's near-post header from a corner came inches away from giving the visitors a fourth, but, instead, it was McNeil's corner delivery which led to a goal just moments after. With a few players unproductively challenging for the ball, the in-swinging corner ended up nestled in the far corner of Pope's goal.

The late foray of goals did not end there, as the Magpies did manage to regain their three-goal lead – a fourth goal between the two teams in the space of 10 minutes.

It was another collectively awful bit of defending from Everton, as Isak ran rings around several players, moved from the left side into the middle and from a very similar position to Willock, managed to chip the ball into the box. The delivery ran through to the back post, where fellow substitute Murphy tapped the ball into the empty net.

A Newcastle fifth was taken away from Schär, who produced a brilliant whipped effort into the far corner from distance, but Burn was found to be offside in the build-up.

Player of the match - Callum Wilson

Despite receiving limited starts thanks to the ability of Isak, Wilson has still managed to put together an impressive run of goalscoring form which he further extended tonight.

His two goals brought his recent record up to six in as many games, even though this was only his second start during that run.