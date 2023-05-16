Chelsea complete signing of German midfielder Sjoeke Nusken

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Sjoeke Nusken poses for a photograph as she signs for Chelsea FC Women at Stamford Bridge on May 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have completed the signing of the highly-rated German midfielder Sjoeke Nusken, who will arrive from Eintracht Frankfurt on 1 July.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Blues, until the summer of 2026.

Nusken has represented Germany at U17, U19, U20 and at senior level. During her senior international career so far, she has made 15 appearances and she has two goals to her name.

At the end of the current campaign, she will team up with her international compatriots Ann-Katrin Berger and Melanie Leupolz at the west London club.

Chelsea are still in contention for a potential double this season - with Emma Hayes' side hoping to add the Women's Super League title to the FA Cup that they won on Sunday.

"I'm very excited"

The 22-year-old has made 92 appearances for Frankfurt over the past four years, and she has scored 13 goals.

Nusken has spoken about what attracted her to the club and why she was so eager to sign in English football.

"I wanted to move to the Women’s Super League because it’s a good league, English football is very cool to play in and it’s the right thing to do now.

"I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season."

Next season, Chelsea are likely to be competing on all fronts again in the Champions League and domestically. The German star believes she still has room to improve and cannot wait to join up with her new team.

"It’s a big club with such good players. I hope to improve my football skills. I’m very excited to meet my new team mates and I can learn a lot from them."

"She's going to be a fantastic signing"

Manager Emma Hayes is delighted to add the talented midfielder to her ranks ahead of next season and she revealed what Nusken's standout qualities are.

The versatile German has also played some games at centre-back and she has impressed wherever she has lined up.

Hayes said: "Sjoeke is a fantastic young midfield player whose ability to play the ball deep into the opponents’ half is not her only standout strength, there is everything from her interceptions, her reading of the game and her overall presence.

"She’s dynamic, she’s good aerially and she’s going to be a fantastic signing for this club."

General manager Paul Green echoed Hayes' thoughts and he admitted that the club have been tracking the Frankfurt star for some time.

"We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Sjoeke as a player we’ve been following for the last few seasons. We think she’s at a great age and ready to take the next step in her career.

"We’re really excited, she will be a really good signing for the club. We feel her style is going to fit the English game really well and we’re all looking forward to her joining up with the squad."

What Chelsea fans can expect

Nusken is a technical and intelligent footballer, who can play in a defensive and a box-to-box role.

Her immense versatility for a player at such a young age is a major reason why Chelsea were so eager to get the signing done quickly.

Last season, the 22-year-old was part of a Frankfurt side, who finished in third place in the Frauen-Bundesliga, which is exactly where they are positioned this season with two games remaining.

She is expected to be a part of Germany's World Cup squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

That means Chelsea fans will get an early look to see what she can offer over the summer.

Nusken is likely to go straight into the Chelsea first team squad next season.