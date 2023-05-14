Four things we learnt from Chelsea's FA Cup triumph over Manchester United

Chelsea won their third consecutive FA Cup, after Sam Kerr’s second half goal secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

We take a look at the four things that we learnt from the Blues’ victory in the final.

It’s a marathon, not a sprint

To anyone watching the final, in the first half in particular, Manchester United were the better team. Most of the chances flowed through them and the Chelsea midfield were swarmed by red shirts.

However, you felt if United didn’t score in the first half, then Chelsea would come at them in the second half, and so they did.

Emma Hayes and her side knew they needed that one chance, that one opening, and Kerr’s well taken finish sealed the win for Chelsea.

There is an inevitability to Chelsea. Even when they are playing badly, there is a feeling that goes around that they will still come out on top, and it was the case again today.

There are a couple of games to go in the WSL, and while United are top of the league, everyone knows Chelsea will topple them to win the league again.

A winning mentality is something that’s often talked about, and on some occasions, you don’t see that mentality in the important moments.

With Chelsea, that mentality is always on show, and it was that which got them across the line.

How do you solve a problem like Harder?

Sam Kerr did take the player of the match award, but there is no doubt that it was Pernille Harder’s introduction that swung the pendulum in Chelsea’s favour.

Jessie Fleming wasn’t testing the United back line, but as soon as the Dane stepped over the white line, she was straight into the thick of the action.

She was pressing high and was willing to run in behind, and it was her vision that set up Kerr for the winner.

With a move to Bayern Munich looking likely, she will leave a big hole in the Chelsea system.

There is no player that matches her quality and technique. If she played both legs against Barcelona, would the outcome be different? Who knows.

Regardless, Harder was certainly player of the match today.

Skinner’s tactical naivety

In the first half, it looked like there would only be one winner, and that was Manchester United.

It only took them 20 seconds to breach the Chelsea defence as Leah Galton poked in from Ella Toone’s cross, only for the offside flag to thwart their wild celebrations.

The front four were superb. The link up play and the interchange between Galton, Toone, Nikita Parris, and Alessia Russo was nothing short of superb.

The midfield of Katie Zelem and Hayley Ladd did not give the Chelsea midfield a moment of time, and they did everything right apart from score.

As the second half evolved, Marc Skinner decided to take off Parris and move Toone from her central position to one on the right wing.

The move and the change zapped energy and creativity away the Red Devils, allowing Chelsea to control the game more and find their winner.

Of course, this was Skinner’s first final, and by the looks of it, the first of many.

He and the team will learn from this, but perhaps, many will regard this as an opportunity missed by United.

The dark arts

Another key attribute that was clear to see was that one team were willing to perform the dark arts of the game, and that was Chelsea.

Guro Reiten and Niamh Charles both committed cynical fouls, but they were fouls that slowed United’s forward momentum and allowed Chelsea to regain their shape.

For all of United’s easy on the eye style of play, they looked unwilling to pull a shirt, or to make a clever tackle to stop the Blues in the second half.

You can argue that it falls into the winning mentality Chelsea possess, but it’s yet another attribute that they have that makes them such a tricky customer to negotiate.

If United are to compete for trophies on a regular basis, their players need to engage with the dark arts in order to win, and they should look no further than Chelsea to learn it from.