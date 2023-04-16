Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea: Post-Match Player Ratings

Chelsea booked their place in the Women's FA Cup for a third season in a row with a narrow 1-0 win over a valiant Aston Villa.

Sam Kerr headed home a Guro Reiten cross in the 59th minute to secure the narrow victory and set up a final against Manchester United, who edged past Brighton 3-2 on Saturday.

Aston Villa

Hannah Hampton - 6/10

The Villa keeper rushed off her line well in the dying moments of the game to prevent Sam Kerr from adding a second goal which would have wrapped up this semi-final tie.

The England international may be a bit disappointed with her effort to save Kerr's winner, as she failed to get near to the close range header.

Sarah Mayling - 8/10

Emma Hayes warned about the danger of Mayling's early crosses ahead of kick off, but it was her defensive nouse that shone the brightest in this game. She was the perfect adversary for Guro Reiten, battling well with the Norwegian winger all afternoon.

Her crosses did also cause the Chelsea backline issues and she came agonisingly close to equalising for Villa in the 83rd minute when her low-driven shot came back off the post.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Anna Patten - 6/10

Anna Patten was deployed as a makeshift striker, to no avail, in injury time as Aston Villa chased a late equaliser.

Defensively the Arsenal loanee was solid, particularly in the first half, getting across to block a Lauren James cross and keeping Kerr quiet.

Danielle Turner - 7/10

The Aston Villa captain put in a good shift at the back, sticking to Sam Kerr like glue in the first half and coming out quickly to block a vicious shot from Lauren James.

Villa were under a lot of pressure from the WSL champions in the early stages of the second half, and their skipper defended heroically to keep them in the game.

Maz Pacheco - 5/10

Maz Pacheco lost her marker - Kerr - when Reiten crossed from the left , leading to Chelsea taking the lead just before the hour.

She also could have cost Villa a goal seconds into the second half when she was caught out of position leading to Jalena Čanković cracking the crossbar.

Despite those defensive mistakes, the full-back linked up well with Kirsty Hanson on occasion down the left, which is where a lot of the danger stemmed from for Carla Ward's side.

Kenza Dali - 6/10

Kenza Dali has had some brilliant performances in an Aston Villa shirt this season, and whilst she wasn't poor today she will likely be frustrated that she couldn't impose herself as much as usual.

Lucy Staniforth - 7/10

Lucy Staniforth was the best of the three Villa midfielders, putting in some crucial tackles and blocks as the Blues pressed hard for a second goal.

She also posed a threat in attack, having a brilliant swerving long range effort, which was destined for the bottom corner, plucked out of the air by Mušović.

Jordan Nobbs - 6/10

Much like Staniforth, Jordan Nobbs made some key tackles on the edge of the box to deny Chelsea entry on goal. And much like Dali she also failed to cause too many problems for the opposition back line, her long passes often not finding their intended destination.

Kirsty Hanson - 8/10

It may have taken Hanson half an hour to start imposing herself on this game, but once she did Aston Villa looked much more dangerous.

All of Villa's danger came through the Scottish international, who has recorded eight assists in the WSL this season. She delivered a number of dangerous crosses and could have set up a goal had it not been for some great defending from Eriksson.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Alisha Lehmann - 5/10

Up against a good Jess Carter, the Swiss winger struggled to get into the game down the left.

Her only key moment came from a Chelsea mistake when she was handed the ball on a plate by Leupolz, but she rushed her effort and sent it wide of the post.

Rachel Daly - 6/10

It was a frustrating game for Rachel Daly, who was forced to drop deeper in the first half to get on the ball. When she picked up good positions in the box to receive a cross, the delivery was battered away by Eriksson or Mjelde.

Zećira Mušović - 7/10

There was little for Mušović to do in this game, but she remainde focused and was faultless when called into action, leaping across goal to save Staniforth's dangerous shot.

Eve Perisset - 5/10

This wasn't the finest afternoons for Eve Perisset who had her work cut out for herself up against an influential Kirsty Hanson.

The French full-back was caught out on two occasions by the Scottish winger and squandered a massive chance just before the break, flashing a half volley well over the crossbar.

Maren Mjelde - 7/10

In the absence of regular centre-back partnership, Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan, Mjedle did well, working in collaboration with Magda Eriksson to snuff away the danger all afternoon.

Magda Eriksson - 8/10

The Chelsea captain was brilliant all game and prevented Aston Villa's key player Rachel Daly from imposing her goal threat.

She did brilliantly to deny the England international from getting on the end of a succession of well placed crosses and commanded the Chelsea defence in the latter stages.

(Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Jess Carter - 7/10

Jess Carter had a quietly brilliant game at left-back, marking Lehman out of the game and preventing her from getting crosses into the box when she did recieve the ball

Melanie Leupolz - 6/10

Melanie Leupolz was solid in guarding the Chelsea defence, but could have made a costly error on 58 minutes when she handed a golden opportunity to Alisha Lehmann - which the Swiss winger squandered - before being withdrawn on 64 minutes.

Jelena Čanković - 8/10

Jelena Čanković continually found pockets of space to pull the strings for the away side, and it was her quick feet that created the space for Guro Reiten to cross for Sam Kerr's goal.

The Serbian was denied a well deserved goal 30 seconds into the second half, when she smashed the ball off the crossbar.

Čanković has been restricted to just 694 minutes for Chelsea (before today) since joining in the summer, but on the evidence of this performance she should be playing much more regularly.

Erin Cuthbert - 7/10

The 24-year-old was limited to just 69 minutes as Emma Hayes was likely easing her back into the action having withdrawn from Scotland duty over the international break.

Erin Cuthbert was characteristically dogged in midfield, harrying the Villa midfield to win back the ball and linking up with her teammates in attack.

Guro Reiten - 9/10

Guro Reiten has been a hub of creativity for Chelsea this season, recording 13 assists so far, including another one today.

She was a constant pressure down the left-hand side, getting into crossing positions, which is how she set up Sam Kerr's winner. Her perfect cross meant the Aussie only had to head the ball past .

Lauren James - 7/10

Lauren James was in and out of this game, showing flashes of her talents without marking the game with a key moment.

Looked a bit leggy at times and was withdrawn on 65. Showed flashes of her brilliance without a key moment in the came. Could have done better with a chance on 16 minutes which she flashed over.

Sam Kerr - 8/10

Sam Kerr headed home the winning goal for Chelsea on 59 minutes to send Chelsea through to the final.

Playing as a loan striker, the Australian was an isolated figure at times, being starved of chances for most of the game.

She should have made it 2-0 in the final seconds of the game, but was denied by Hampton.

Sophie Ingle - 7/10

Sophie Ingle was subbed on in place of Leupolz midway through the second half with Chelsea a goal up. She was denied an injury time assist when her long ball freed Kerr to attack on goal, but she couldn't convert.

Niamh Charles - 6/10

Another once of the changes Hayes made in the second half, Charles contributed defensively as Chelsea survived a late onslaught of Villa attack.

Jessie Fleming - 6/10

Coming on for Cuthbert, Fleming injected some energy into a Chelsea midfield which was starting to be put under an increasing amount of pressure by the hosts in the second half.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd - N/A

The Swedish winger was only brought onto the field with 3 minutes of regular time remaining, and had very little involvement as Chelsea closed out the win.