Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal: The Blues cement one hand on the WSL title

A weakened Arsenal side did well to match the potential champions – it was clear from the off that their recent form and FA Cup win were going to propel them to all three points and secure yet another league title.

Emma Hayes' side was top of the table at the break – thanks to goals from Guro Reiten and Magdelena Erikson.

Arsenal started the second half with some intent, and with the league out of their reach, they aimed to continue their bid for European football next season.

Their most notable chance came after fifty minutes after Caitlin Foord’s effort rattled the crossbar.

The Blues have done all they can to have one hand on a fourth successive WSL title - with all eyes on Manchester City this evening.

Story of the match

Both sets of fans were vocal from the outset – they both knew how important a result from their side was today.

It was clear to see that coming off the back of a FA Cup final win last weekend had positive implications for this Chelsea side who are inches away from their fourth successive title.

A slight positive for the Lionesses this summer as injured club captain Millie Bright brought out the trophy and mentioned she ‘inspired’ Sam Kerr’s backflip celebration at the weekend.

Chelsea was no doubt looking and feeling in the best form of their lives, after scoring 19 goals in their previous four WSL games.

They managed to keep the ball in the visitors’ half for the first five minutes, with their first chance on goal coming from Sam Kerr, who blasted the ball in the back of the net but was chalked off for offside.

A thunderous roar came from the Arsenal section each time their team was on the ball. Stina Blacksteinius was played in on the left and blasted her shot straight into the stomach of Ann-Katrin Berger.

Arsenal fans show their support for Katie McCabe of Arsenal (obscured) following the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The game plan was clear for Chelsea – overload the left-hand side, cross, shoot.

The deadlock was broken - and what a goal to see the blues head to the top of the table.

The ball scuffed out to Eve Perriset on the right-hand side after a free kick amounted to nothing.

She sprayed in a well-placed cross, but as she slipped and fell, the ball fell perfectly for Guro Reiten, who poked the ball into the right-hand corner – keeping Manuela Zinsberger on the spot.

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates her goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal was barely surviving the onslaught from Chelsea – chance after chance came begging, and with every opportunity from open play and set pieces, you had this gut feeling that they were going to score.

Another one from a set piece - a delight for Magdalena Erikson as she added another from close range, on her last home game for the club.

Guro Reiten turned provider yet again, with her free kick reaching Sam Kerr, who unselfishly headed the ball down to Erikson who slotted the ball in the net, embraced by the squad and the fans in the stands.

Magdalena Eriksson of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Second Half

A golden opportunity came for the Gunners who looked like a different side in the second half – a penalty was awarded after a mismatched run of play in the Chelsea box, but the occasion potentially got the best of stalwart Katie McCabe, who placed her penalty with too much power and ended up in the stands.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal shoots from a penalty kick but is saved by Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Kingsmeadow on May 21, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Pernille Harder left the pitch in the seventy-third minute – commencing her final home game for Chelsea. There is no doubt that she will be missed in this side – becoming a pivotal figure in the run-up to the end of the season, against Leicester and Everton, where she scored 5 goals and assisted two in the last three WSL games.

An ambitious effort from Guro Reiten and several backheel setups from Sam Kerr rounded out the second half. There will no doubt be a viewing party tonight, as a win or draw in the Manchester derby will secure Chelsea’s fourth successive WSL title.

Player of the match - Eve Perriset

The right-back put in a stellar performance this afternoon, gaining yet another assist to her name. Her sprayed cross broke the deadlock for her side, in what was looking like an even game from the start.

She was in the right place at the right time - providing crosses from the right-hand side all game.