Barcelona 1-1 Chelsea: Barcelona reach final after draw on home soil

Barcelona reached their third consecutive Champions League final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Chelsea, after a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona dominated the first half with chance after chance falling for them. But a combination of staunch Chelsea defending, and poor finishing meant it was still level at half time.

Barça did eventually take the lead after the hour mark through Caroline Graham Hansen, but Chelsea equalised four minutes later through Guro Reiten.

Chelsea tried their best to push forward and find that all important second goal, but in truth, Barcelona looked comfortable and assured throughout the 90 minutes, and it was they who will face either Wolfsburg or Arsenal in the final.

Story of the match

Scoring at the Nou Camp, on paper, is an arduous task, but Chelsea started well in their mission to conquer the Spanish champions.

They pushed high up the pitch early on and harried the Barcelona defence, who were showing sign of nerves in the opening two minutes.

Despite their good start, the Blues quickly wilted back into their shell, as Barcelona began to take control.

Asisat Oshoala drove her way into the box and crossed the ball into a dangerous area, but there was no one in a striped shirt there to support her.

Eight minutes in and Barça had the ball in the back of the net. Caroline Graham Hansen capitalised on static Chelsea defending to power home for close range, but the referee’s whistle came to Chelsea’s aid, as the referee ruled that Hansen had handled the ball in the build-up.

A minute later, Hansen flew up the wing and dribbled into the box. Her shot was blocked but fell to Oshoala, but the Nigerian leaned back on her shot, which went wide.

It was Aitana Bonmatí’s turn to go close next. Her cross turned shot caused problems for Ann-Katrin Berger, but she clawed her effort away. It really was looking like an all-hands-on deck job for Emma Hayes’ side.

Bonmatí once again was at the heart of the attack for the hosts’ next chance. She cleverly played a dummy to allow Hansen’s cross to roll to Mariona Caldentey, but like Oshoala did before, Caldentey was leaning back too much, and the ball sailed over the bar.

While the first half hour was torrid for Chelsea, they did weather the storm and Barcelona's chances reduced dramatically in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

However, while the Blaugrana’s chances had dried up, the Blues weren’t conjuring any chances of their own. It was difficult to see where the goal was coming from, and as the teams headed into the dressing rooms, Barcelona were looking imperious in their palace.

SECOND HALF

There seemed to be a vibe around the grand old ground that one Barcelona goal would be all that was needed to seal their place in Eindhoven.

Hansen once again was the key protagonist in their quest for that goal. She skipped in from the wing into the box, wriggled away from defender after defender, but couldn’t keep her shot down.

After being thwarted time after time, Hansen finally managed to break the deadlock just after the hour mark.

An incisive breakaway was led by Bonmatí, and as she sprinted through the hat of the Chelsea defence, she played it out to the Norwegian, who slid the ball through the legs of Berger.

Having not looked threatening during the game, out of nowhere, Chelsea drew level four minutes after Hansen’s opener.

Erin Cuthbert won the ball back expertly in midfield before Melanie Leupolz lofted a ball through to Sam Kerr. As the Aussie bared down on goal, her shot was blocked by the onrushing Sandra Paños, but Guro Reiten was there at the right time to slam the ball home. Was the comeback on?

As the clocked ticked down, Chelsea were pushing forward, but they were only getting half chances. Lauren James with their best opportunity, but her strike from distance was well off target.

The introduction of Geyse Ferreira for Barcelona did seem to give them an edge in the final foray. Her hold up play, and close control was making life difficult for Chelsea, and she almost teed up Salma Paralluelo for their second goal on the night, but Berger stuck out a strong arm to deny her.

In the end, the Spaniards held out for the draw and the win on aggregate, as they reached their third consecutive Champions League final.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – AITANA BONMATÍ

Hansen will take all the plaudits as she got herself on the scoresheet, but Bonmatí was brilliant. Her willingness to run at the Chelsea defence was such a key factor in why Barcelona won this tie. Her assist was tell taken, as well as her trickery and passing. A real all-round attacking performance.