Jonas Eidevall: “It has to be a very big transfer window for us this Summer"

Transfer Window

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has revealed the Gunners will look to utilise the summer transfer market as well as possible to improve on this season's success.

The coach stated: "It has to be a very big transfer window for us this Summer, especially given that both last summer and this winter transfer window was not good enough for us and we didn’t get our required targets in the way we wanted, so we have to get that right this summer."

His side have been hit with an injury crisis this campaign, that has seen four key players side-lined for long periods with ACL injuries.

With the season coming to a close, he was asked whether the break would allow himself and his squad the time to relax, to which Eidevall responded: "It is not the time to switch off because there are some decisions to make for recruitment but also how we work going forward."

Rafaelle Souza departure

One player leaving the club is Rafaelle Souza, who has played an important part at the club since joining 18-months ago.

Her departure was confirmed, with the 40-year-old reflecting on her tenure in North London by saying: “I still remember her first game for the club when she came from the bench when we played away against Manchester City and she played magnificently.

"She is on such a high level and has been so consistent. She was one of the names that maybe did not receive full recognition.

"We have been very happy but because of reasons beyond our control she is going to leave. I want to thank her for all the contributions to the club and hope she will have a good last performance tomorrow."

Rafaelle Souza will play her last game for Arsenal against Aston Villa. (Photo by Alex Burstow via Getty Images)

Aston Villa clash

In what will be her final game for Arsenal, they face Aston Villa at Meadow Park on Saturday in their final game of the season.

Villa have had a bright season themselves, securing fifth place in the Women's Super League this season.

Upon reflection of his side's campaign, the Swedish coach said: "So far, I have been very proud of the group and the performances but we have one performance left and we do not jump ahead.

"Aston Villa are a very tough opponent that have been excellent this season. On Saturday we have to bring it all again, all the focus and energy."

A win in-front of the London outfit's home fans would conclude the season in positive fashion. This season Arsenal have all-but secured Champions League football for next year, whilst reaching the semi-finals of the competition this campiagn.

In addition to this, the triumph in the Conti Cup has made it a positive season for the Reds despite the treatment room being busy.

Eidevall described winning the last game of the season in-front of the Arsenal faithful as: "Everything we ask for and will do our very best to accomplish that."