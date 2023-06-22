Millwall find out their EFL Championship 2023/24 fixtures

Millwall look to put the disappointment of last seasons final day behind them with a fresh outlook on 2023/24 as the Lions' fixtures for the upcoming campaign were released this morning.

Gary Rowett's side face a tough opening day test, visiting beaten play-off semi-finalists Middlesbrough at the Riverside, whilst Bristol City become the first side to visit The Den in the second weekend of the season.

Out of the sides relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United are the first to visit The Den on 16th September for what is set to be a feisty encounter, with the return fixture at Elland Road taking place on March 16th.

Boxing Day sees the Londoners host Queens Park Rangers before seeing out 2023 with another home game, taking on Norwich City on December 29th.

2024 starts with a visit to Bristol City and Ashton Gate, whilst Rowett's side round off the season hosting Plymouth Argyle in their penultimate clash, before a final day trip to Wales to face Swansea City.

Key dates

Opening day, Saturday, 5th August - Middlesbrough (A)

First home fixture: Saturday, 12th August - Bristol City (H)

Boxing Day: Tuesday, 26th December - QPR (H)

New Years Day: Monday, 1st January 2024 - Bristol City (A)

Final day: Saturday, 4th May 2024 - Swansea City (A)

Millwall travel to Middlesbrough to open 2023/2024 (Photo by Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Full list of Millwall Fixtures

August

Saturday 5th August - Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday 12th August - Bristol City (H)

Saturday 19th August - Norwich (A)

Saturday 26th August - Stoke (H)

September

Saturday 2nd September - Birmingham (A)

Saturday 16th September - Leeds (H)

Wednesday 20th September - Rotherham (H)

Saturday 23rd September - West Brom (A)

Saturday 30th September - Swansea City (H)

October

Tuesday 3rd October - Plymouth (A)

Saturday 7th October - Hull (H)

Saturday 21st October - Preston (A)

Tuesday 24th October - Blackburn (H)

Saturday 28th October - Watford (A)

November

Saturday 4th November - Southampton (H)

Saturday 11th November - Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Saturday 25th November - Coventry (H)

Wednesday 29th November - Ipswich Town (A)

December

Saturday 2nd December - Sunderland (H)

Saturday 9th December - Cardiff (A)

Wednesday 13th December - Leicester (A)

Saturday 16th December - Huddersfield (H)

Saturday 23rd December - Stoke City (A)

Tuesday 26th December - QPR (H)

Friday 29th December - Norwich (H)

January

Monday 1st January - Bristol City (A)

Saturday 13th January - Middlesbrough (H)

Saturday 20th January - QPR (A)

Saturday 27th January - Preston (H)

February

Saturday 3rd February - Hull (A)

Saturday 10th February - Coventry (A)

Wednesday 14th February - Ipswich Town (H)

Saturday 17th February - Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Saturday 24th February - Southampton (A)

March

Saturday 2nd March - Watford (H)

Tuesday 5th March - Blackburn (A)

Saturday 9th March - Birmingham (H)

Saturday 16th March - Leeds (A)

Friday 29th March - West Brom (H)



April

Monday 1st April - Rotherham Untied (A)

Saturday 6th April - Huddersfield (A

Tuesday 9th April - Leicester (H)

Saturday 13th April - Cardiff (H)

Saturday 20th April - Sunderland (A)

Saturday 27th April - Plymouth Argyle (H)

May

Saturday 4th May - Swansea City (A)