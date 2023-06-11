Is instant return to Premier League vital to Leeds' long-term success?

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds United's Liam Cooper thanks the fans after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Relegation is always devastating for football clubs, and the aim is always to bounce straight back up, but sometimes long-term planning and patience can be key to ensuring long-term success.

Leeds United may find it useful to look beyond an instant bounce-back and use the summer window to find long-term solutions to problems that have persisted throughout Leeds' three year stint in the Premier League.

Yo-yo club potential

The last thing Leeds fans would want is to become a club who floats between the Premier League and the Championship, they expect the team to compete and progress rather than stagnate and be happy to just retain top flight status.

While the situation Leeds are in is a far cry from their 2004 relegation and the financial instability surrounding it, it is important not to use this comparably stable relegation (if there is such a thing) as a reason to be complacent.

Leeds must be shrewd in their business this summer and sign players that can not only get them back to the Premier League but also make an impact should Leeds get back into the top flight. Therefore, it may be smarter to look at a two-season plan to bounce back.

Summer signings

In an ideal world, Leeds - with their parachute payments - would love to purchase the best of the Championship in order to fight for promotion.

However, with financial fair play constraints paired with high operating costs and wages (even after relegation pay cuts), Leeds may look to sign players who have the potential to become the best of the Championship.

Looking to younger players who have the potential to be long-term successes at the club may be more useful than instantly looking for the finished article.

While many players will undoubtedly leave Leeds this summer - like Jack Harrison and Marc Roca for example - there is still a core of experienced players that could be vital in developing young talent in the coming season. Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling have great influence in the dressing room, and Leeds may look to sign younger players (and look towards existing young players in their squad) to be influenced by the veterans.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Coventry player Gustavo Hamer in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Middlesbrough and Coventry City at Riverside Stadium on May 08, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A balance must be struck for Leeds United, and so players in their mid-20s who already have ample Championship experience could be important signings for the club. Gustavo Hamer and Ryan Manning are two names that have been rumoured to be on Leeds' radar this summer, and both would prove to be key signings for the club.

Having been in the Premier League for three seasons, there is a core of players at Leeds United who have never played in England's second tier, and it is important that Leeds address this lack of experience with signings that would bring stability in a notoriously competitive division.

Perfect time for break-throughs

Leeds have sent many younger players out on loan during their time in the Premier League, many of which have been given great experience in the EFL. Charlie Cresswell, for example, impressed at Millwall and could be key to Leeds United within the next few seasons.

It is vital, though, that pressure is not put on these younger players to mount an instant promotion push, as it could stunt the growth of a lot of these emerging talents. Patience is key for Leeds, and nurturing these younger players into being confident and accomplished players in the Championship should take priority over an instant bounce-back.

Sunderland's Ellis Simms is tackled by Millwall's Charlie Cresswell during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Millwall at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 3rd December 2022. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Leeds should try to keep hold of Championship stars like Cody Drameh, who has proven he is more than capable at that level, but also players who might not have had such a great impact like Joe Gelhardt, as they offer long-term solutions for the club.

Putting trust in these players and prioritising giving them game time, over achieving instant results could give Leeds United better long-term potential to grow as a club on and off the field.

Clearing the dead wood

With any relegation, there is a mass exodus of players, which can often cripple a team as many stars leave. However, throughout most of last season, a very negative mindset plagued Leeds United, and getting rid of a lot of players could be the fresh start Leeds need.

Among the deadwood are gems who could do a great job at Championship level, if Leeds were to persevere with a patient approach to a Premier League return. While the likes of Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles may not be the players to inspire a promotion bid, they could offer stability in the second tier.

This would mean that Leeds could solely focus on developing future talents without having to look over their shoulder next season, giving them a greater chance to build a side that in the long-term would bring them success upon a Premier League return.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Adam Forshaw of Leeds United is challenged by Josh Benson of Barnsley during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It is important that Leeds do not turn their back on players just because there will be mass exits for a lot of the playing squad. While the likes of Firpo, Gnonto and even possibly Wöber could be set to leave, players like Rasmus Kristensen have reportedly signalled intent to stay at the side.

Leeds cannot afford to turn their backs on players like this as dropping down a division could be all that was needed to help these players grow. A season of stability could be the key to getting players playing back at their best.

If Leeds United were to push for promotion in their second season back in the Championship rather than straight away, they may find that if they did return to the top flight, players like Kristensen would be much better fits for the squad than they were this season.

Managerial stability

At the time of writing, Leeds are still yet to appoint a new manager. With the very recent takeover of the 49ers, all eyes will be on who they choose as their number one man. It is vital for Leeds' long-term ambitions that they choose a man and stick with him. An ideal fit could be Carlos Corberán of West Brom.

He knows Leeds United from his time working under Marcelo Bielsa, and has had two stints in the Championship since, achieving moderate success at both. He could be who Leeds need to open this fresh chapter and enact a long-term plan for the club.

It is no surprise that the chopping and changing of managers this season was a contributing factor to Leeds' downfall, and so it is vital that Leeds United give whichever manager they choose time to build a squad without expecting instant success.

SWANSEA, WALES - MAY 08: Carlos Corberan, Manager of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion fans after the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at Liberty Stadium on May 8, 2023 in Swansea, United Kingdom.

Regardless of who Leeds sign this season in terms of the coaching staff and playing staff, it is important that the club and fans alike have perspective; Leeds waited 16 years the last time they went down to bounce back, and so waiting a couple of seasons rather than pushing for an instant bounce back should not be seen as a failure, but more a way to develop the club for the future.