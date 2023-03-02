Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion: Championship Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

West Bromwich Albion travel to East Yorkshire to face Hull City on Friday night in an important clash for the Baggies.

Carlos Corberan's side are hot on the heels of the teams above them, with the race for a play-off spot heating up as we edge closer to the business end of the season.

It will not be easy for Albion though, as they face a tough to beat Hull City side, who have been defensively resolute under Liam Rosenior and posses a dangerous attacking threat through Óscar Estupiñán, who has 12 goals to his name so far this campiagn.

Since the 38-year-old's appointment, only West Brom and league leaders Burnley have conceded fewer goals than the Tigers, who had the worst defensive record in the division before the former City man took charge.

However, Hull have been very reliant on Estupiñán to find the back of the net, as they have struggled to score throughout the season.

In their last five Championship fixtures, the Tigers have only scored two goals. The lack of goals has cost them, with just one win in five, which came when Cyrus Christie netted the winner at home to Cardiff City in early February.

The visitors come into the tie full of confidence after a dominant display against Middlesbrough, who had won their last five prior to kick-off on Saturday.

A Daryl Dike double within the first 10 minutes settled the tie and earned the striker a call-up to the US Men's National Team once again after missing out on the World Cup squad.

The victory secured another three points for Albion, who have fortified The Hawthorns since the Spaniard's arrival in the Black Country.

However, their away form has let them down in recent weeks, having not won any of their last five away games in all competitions.

Their poor away form will be tested at the MKM, which has seen Hull unbeaten in their last seven home league games.

The reverse fixture was won by West Bromwich Albion, who comfortably defeated Hull City 5-2, goals courtesy of John Swift, Darnell Furlong, Karlan Grant, Dara O'Shea and a Callum Elder own goal, with Estupiñán scoring a late brace for City.

The visitors have also won their last six games against Hull, and have only lost once in their last 12 games against Friday's opponents.

Team news

Hull City

Aaron Connolly is still recovering from a broken toe after impressing in Yorkshire in his first few games.

Jean Michael Seri faces another three weeks out after sustaining an injury against Norwich City that forced the midfielder off the field in the 59th minute.

Rosenior confirmed Ryan Woods is not in the matchday squad as the midfielder steps up his recovery.

Matt Ingram will miss the tie on Friday, with Karl Darlow filling in for the shotstopper.

Cyrus Christie has been labelled "touch and go" as the full-back has had some swelling in his knee.

Dimitrios Pelkas will not be in the matchday squad, Rosenior confirmed.

There is good news though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh will definitely be in the squad after returning from a hamstring injury sustained against Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old marked his return with a goal against Burnley U21’s and is set to start on the bench, the manager confirmed.

West Bromwich Albion

Brandon Thomas-Asante has made the step up from League Two to the Championship look easy this season, but the striker will miss Friday's fixture and be out for approximately two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Grady Diangana could be out for the season after injuring his foot in Saturday's win over Middlesbrough.

Tom Rogic is still unavailable for selection after missing the past few weeks through injury.

Jake Livermore will miss his return to the MKM through illness.

Karlan Grant has been sidelined for six weeks with a quad injury.

Alex Palmer continues his recovery in the treatment room after picking up an injury in training.

Matt Phillips is likely to be back for the start of next season after the wide-man played a crucial part in the revival of Albion's season under Corberan.

Likely lineups

Hull City: (4-2-3-1) Darlow, Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Christie, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Slater, Ebiowei, Estupiñán

West Bromwich Albion: (4-2-3-1) Griffiths, Townsend, O'Shea, Pieters, Furlong, Yokuslu, Molumby, Swift, Wallace, Albrighton, Dike.

Key players

Óscar Estupiñán

The Colombian has certainly had his shooting boots on this season, having found the back of the net on 12 occasions; making him fourth in the race for the Golden Boot.

Estupiñán will have fond memories of playing against Albion, having netted a brace in the last 15 minutes of the reverse fixture back in August.

The 26-year-old is crucial to Rosenior's plans, and has evidenced his importance this season through contributing to over a third of Hull's goals.

He is clinical in front of goal, boasting an impressive 42% shot to goal record and will be hoping to add to his tally on Friday.

Oscar Estupinan celebrates versus Birmingham City (Photo by Tony Marshall via Getty Images)

Daryl Dike

Captain America was certainly the hero at The Hawthorns on Saturday as Dike's brace secured a vital three points for West Brom.

His return to England has not been all smiles though, as the American has failed to find form and consistency this season and has struggled with injuries since signing from Orlando City for a fee rising to £8 million.

Under Corberan, the Baggies have played to the strengths of Dike, who can hold the ball up well and is a specialist in the opposition's box. Dike is the perfect fit for wingers such as Jed Wallace and Marc Albrighton, who love to whip crosses in for Albion's target man.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals this season and has set up his team-mates on one occasion, but the striker is a constant threat.

The goals he has scored have been valuable too, with his strike against Luton Town inspiring a 3-2 victory after going into the break 2-0 down. He also bagged the winner against promotion rivals Sunderland, and a brace against high-flying Middlesbrough.

With Thomas-Asante injured, it is Dike's time to prove what he can do.

Daryl Dike celebrating versus Middlesbrough (Photo by Adam Fradgley via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

This EFL Championship clash will be hosted by Hull City, at The MKM Stadium on Friday 3rd March 2023.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Friday, March 3.

How can I watch?

The tie will be shown on live television as it was moved for Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT.

Fans can watch it by purchasing a game pass via ‘iFollow’ for £10.

Live commentary is available on both the Hull City and West Brom official apps.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.