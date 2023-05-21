Opinion: With Toney absent, Brentford are short of a striker, but what about Bryan Mbeumo?

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring Brentford's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

1.46 pm the away end erupts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Brentford take the lead against a desperate Spurs side fighting to maintain their place in a European spot.

Bryan Mbeumo was the scorer of the second goal. The Cameroonian was fed through with a delicious pass from Aaron Hickey that left Ben Davies stranded at left-back; he evaded Christian Romero's last-ditch tackle and slotted calmly past Fraser Forster into the bottom left corner.

Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford celebrates scoring their teams first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Having conceded early to a stunning free-kick courtesy of England superstar Harry Kane, a sublime brace from Mbeumo inspired the Bees to a comeback victory.

As for Brentford, they are flying high and are set for a top-ten finish. While European football is almost out of the question for next season, the Bees boast quality and are only going to get better with Thomas Frank in control.

Long has Mbeumo not received enough praise in the media, but this seems to finally be his moment. Having arrived on a club record fee of £5.8 million in 2019 from French outfit Troyes, the 23-year-old has gone under the radar, out-shadowed by Ivan Toney's impressive goal-scoring rate leading the line.

With Toney suspended due to breaching the FA's laws on betting, the last two games of the season have been an opportunity for players like Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to show why they are capable of playing at the standard that the Bees have been at for most of the season.

Shouts for a replacement striker have been plentiful, but the Cameroon international's role on the wing could be used in a reshaping that will say the Bees money, which can be investing in players that will improve on this season's league finish.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has shown that he has been flexible in the absence of Toney, stating in his post-match interview after the win against Tottenham Hotspur that “We changed to a 3-5-2, had to hang in there, but we still won the ball high and scored a goal from that."

A 3-5-2 strategy could allow Mbeumo to retain his place in a more central role, whether it be paired with Wissa, SC Freiburg loanee Kevin Schade or a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa of Brentford at full time of the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool at Brentford Community Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Brentford, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Alternatively, Frank could play the waiting game and rely on Toney upon his return in January.

The Dane could also look at introducing other options such as Keane Lewis-Potter who has only featured 12 times since joining from Hull City.

The Bees' quest for European football in 2024/25 will have been hindered by the news of Toney's absence, and it's not to say that there isn't a huge gap to fill if they are to fight for it.

Brentford are heavily linked with Coventry City star Viktor Gyökeres who fits the exact profile that Frank usually searches for. The Swedish forward has been on fire for the Sky Blues, scoring 21 and assisting 11 in 48 matches in the Championship.

Coventry players Viktor Gyokeres (l) and Matt Godden celebrate on the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final Second Leg match between Middlesbrough and Coventry City at Riverside Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old is also no stranger to the formation, deployed with Matt Godden in a 3-5-2 format under Mark Robins. While Gyökeres isn't the most pacy player, his hold-up play combined with Mbeumo's pace and finishing would create a deadly duo for the first half of the 23/24 campaign.

Statistically, Brentford's number 19 has been amongst the best in the league. Mbeumo has 16 goal contributions for Brentford this season and it would be stupid to undermine his importance to the side. At only 23 and a contract until 2026, he is a crucial asset for the Bees.

Nevertheless, it has been a pleasure to watch Brentford this season. Whether they win or they lose, they are well-managed and their style of football is something that has brought admirers from multiple clubs. The trust between fans and club is present, and there's no one better than Thomas Frank to guide them out of this mini loophole and towards success.