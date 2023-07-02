York City Secure Fifth Summer Signing as Dutch Defender Levi Andoh Joins

York City have made their fifth summer signing with the addition of Dutch defender Levi Andoh.

Andoh, who joined as a free agent, previously plied his trade a division below, for National League North side Hereford.

Across 18 appearances for the Bulls, the 23-year-old's talent evidently caught the eye of the Minstermen, and he will now aim to secure a regular starting position when the new season kicks off in about a month's time.

Background

Born in the millennium, Andoh developed a passion for the game at a young age and joined Aston Villa's Academy at just six years old.

Prior to his time at Villa, he lived in the Netherlands before settling in England.

He remained with the top tier Midlands club until the age of 14, when he was released.

In the 2017/18 season, Andoh played for Cradley Town before briefly venturing abroad.

The versatile right-back jetted off to Canada in September, to play for Thompson Rivers University, however he was soon back in England by Christmas.

Upon his return to the country, Andoh signed for Worcester City in 2019, scoring once in a cup competition against Stone Old Alleynians.

Andoh scored once for Worcester, against Stone Old Alleynians (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Later that year, he joined Solihull United, where he played five times in the Midland League before being picked up by EFL club Ipswich Town.

The Dutchman described it as the "perfect timing" to make the step up, as a successful trial earned him a two-year contract.

It came as little surprise that Andoh was loaned out to a non-league side in October, having spent time gaining experience at youth level with the Tractor Boys - Lowestoft Town acquired his services and allowed him four appearances in his month there, including one in the FA Trophy.

On his return to Ipswich, he was handed his full first-team debut in an EFL Trophy defeat against Crawley Town, coincidentally the same match that fellow new York signing Zanda Siziba made his full debut in.

In September 2021, it was confirmed that the 23-year-old would depart on loan again, this time to well-supported National League North outfit Hereford.

The initial one-month spell was later extended, giving Andoh the chance to rack up game time in the fifth tier, making eleven appearances, including ninety minutes in a 1-0 win away at York City.

Ipswich released the defender at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, leaving him on the hunt for a new club - non-league teams Buxton and Hednesford seemingly weren't the right fit, as he completed a total of just seven games across both of them.

And so he reverted back to Hereford, this time on a permanent deal.

He joined on 1st January 2023, and in fact went on to score on his debut on that same day against Kidderminster Harriers in a 1-1 draw.

He went on to play 18 games for the Bulls on this occasion, while Hereford would finish comfortably in mid-table.

But Andoh would no longer be with the club at the conclusion of the season, having left with immediate effect in late March due to illegal circumstances with another club.

Defensive Abilities

Andoh, naturally a right-sided defender, claims versatility in the backline.

While being a solid option at right-back, the 23-year-old is also a regular starting centre-half, as well as providing backup in defensive midfield if required.

The 6ft3in player has an eye for getting forward too, having registered goals in victories over Charlton and Norwich while playing for Ipswich U23s.

Branded an "unbelievable athlete" by Solihull coach Sam Manoochehri, his power, pace, agility and physical attributes are certainly going to be crucial in the National League this season.

First Words

Andoh expressed his delight to club media following the confirmation of his move to North Yorkshire.

He admitted, “I’m so pleased to get it over the line, just happy to be here.

“It was a quick turnaround, I only heard about it a few days ago. My agent let me know they were interested and we just got the deal over and done with.”

The defender told fans, “I’m quick, aggressive, love a good tackle, getting forward. I just like to help the team out.

“The stadium, the fans; It’s a great club. I played here a couple of years ago and I thought I’d love to play here week in, week out.”